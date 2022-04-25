Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl Revival
Click Here for More Articles on Funny Girl Revival

Photos: FUNNY GIRL Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Funny Girl is now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2022  

FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night! Check out photos from the post-show celebration below.

Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Funny Girl
Peter Francis James

Funny Girl
Peter Francis James

Funny Girl
Jane Lynch

Funny Girl
Jane Lynch

Funny Girl
Martin Moran

Funny Girl
Martin Moran

Funny Girl
Toni DiBuono

Funny Girl
Toni DiBuono

Funny Girl
John Manzari

Funny Girl
John Manzari

Funny Girl
Kurt Thomas Csolak

Funny Girl
Kurt Thomas Csolak

Funny Girl
Debra Cardona

Funny Girl
Debra Cardona

Funny Girl
Stephen Mark Lukas

Funny Girl
Stephen Mark Lukas

Funny Girl
John Michael Fiumara

Funny Girl
John Michael Fiumara

Funny Girl
Justin Prescott

Funny Girl
Justin Prescott

Funny Girl
Ephie Aardema

Funny Girl
Ephie Aardema

Funny Girl
Toni DiBuono, Debra Cardona and Jane Lynch

Funny Girl
Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Daniel Beeman

Funny Girl
Daniel Beeman

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Aliah James

Funny Girl
Aliah James

Funny Girl
Leslie Flesner

Funny Girl
Leslie Flesner

Funny Girl
Mariah Reives

Funny Girl
Mariah Reives

Funny Girl
Leslie Blake Walker

Funny Girl
Leslie Blake Walker

Funny Girl
Connor McRory

Funny Girl
Connor McRory

Funny Girl
Masumi Iwahi

Funny Girl
Masumi Iwahi

Funny Girl
Agra Hines

Funny Girl
Agra Hines

Funny Girl
Katie Mitchell

Funny Girl
Katie Mitchell

Funny Girl
Danielle Kelsey, Miriam Ali, Masumi Iwahi, Aliah James, Amber Ardolino, Leslie Blake Walker, Mariah Reives, Katie Mitchell, Leslie Flesner, Alicia Lundgren and Agra Hines

Funny Girl
Alicia Lundgren, Colin Bradbury and Alicia Lundgren

Funny Girl
Alicia Lundgren, Colin Bradbury and Alicia Lundgren

Funny Girl
Amber Ardolino

Funny Girl
Amber Ardolino

Funny Girl
Leslie Blake Walker, Katie Mitchell, Leslie Flesner, Mariah Reives and Amber Ardolino

Funny Girl
Miriam Ali

Funny Girl
Miriam Ali

Funny Girl
Danielle Kelsey

Funny Girl
Danielle Kelsey

Funny Girl
Alicia Lundgren

Funny Girl
Alicia Lundgren

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Jane Lynch and Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, Beanie Feldstein and Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Jared Grimes and Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leesa Csolak and Kevin Csolak

Funny Girl
Amy Csolak and Kurt Thomas Csolak

Funny Girl
Amy Csolak, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leesa Csolak and Kevin Csolak

Funny Girl
Kurt Thomas Csolak and Kevin Csolak

Funny Girl
Kurt Thomas Csolak and Kevin Csolak

Funny Girl
John Manzari and Kurt Thomas Csolak

Funny Girl
Dr. Blythe Adamson and Beanie Feldstein

Funny Girl
Signage at The August Wilson

Funny Girl
Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen and Amy Russell


Get the best prices on tickets to Funny Girl - click here.


Related Articles


From This Author - Bruce Glikas