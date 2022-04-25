Photos: FUNNY GIRL Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Funny Girl is now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.
FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night! Check out photos from the post-show celebration below.
Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.
Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Peter Francis James
John Michael Fiumara
Toni DiBuono, Debra Cardona and Jane Lynch
Leslie Blake Walker
Masumi Iwahi
Agra Hines
Danielle Kelsey, Miriam Ali, Masumi Iwahi, Aliah James, Amber Ardolino, Leslie Blake Walker, Mariah Reives, Katie Mitchell, Leslie Flesner, Alicia Lundgren and Agra Hines
Alicia Lundgren, Colin Bradbury and Alicia Lundgren
Leslie Blake Walker, Katie Mitchell, Leslie Flesner, Mariah Reives and Amber Ardolino
Miriam Ali
Miriam Ali
Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo
Jane Lynch and Beanie Feldstein
Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Beanie Feldstein
Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, Beanie Feldstein and Jared Grimes
Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes
Jared Grimes and Beanie Feldstein
Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leesa Csolak and Kevin Csolak
Amy Csolak and Kurt Thomas Csolak
Amy Csolak, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leesa Csolak and Kevin Csolak
Kurt Thomas Csolak and Kevin Csolak
John Manzari and Kurt Thomas Csolak
Dr. Blythe Adamson and Beanie Feldstein
Signage at The August Wilson