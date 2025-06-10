Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's biggest night is always a celebration of talent, triumph, and tenacity, but on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, fashion took center stage with a showstopping display of individuality, artistry, and unapologetic flair. This year’s style parade wasn’t just about gowns and tuxedos, it was about breaking molds, blurring binaries, and letting personality lead the way.

Glitter and spangles shimmered under the spotlight, feathers fluttered, and bold accessories spoke volumes. Menswear in particular was reimagined with romantic bravado: sheer fabrics, sculptural tailoring, flowing coats and capes, glittering brooches and platform boots made powerful statements about identity and self-expression.

Nonbinary and gender-nonconforming artists continued to redefine red carpet norms with looks that were as theatrical as they were authentic featuring bold silhouettes, subversive tailoring, and archival references that honored the past while pointing stylishly to the sartorial future.

Here are our picks for the most unforgettable looks of the night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas







Danielle Brooks



Amber Iman



Taylor Trensch



David Cumming



Nicole Scherzinger



Gracie Lawrence



Sarah Paulson



Natalie Venetia Belcon



Erika Henningsen



Jak Malone



Helen J Shen



Sarah Snook



Tom Francis



Kara Young



Danny Burstein

Clint Ramos



Danya Taymor

Jamie Lloyd



Megan Hilty



Julia Knitel





Andrew Durand



Jeb Brown



Cole Escola

Dylan Mulvaney



Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Carrie Preston



Tina Landau



Kristin Chenoweth



Joy Woods





Christopher Gattelli



Francis Jue



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell



Darren Criss and Mia Swier



Ericka Hunter, Aaron Tveit



Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit



Auliʻi Cravalho



Audra McDonald



Julianne Hough



Paul Tazewell



Buena Vista Social Club band



Laura Donnelly



Lea Salonga



Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Harry Lennix



Bob Odenkirk



Harvey Fierstein



Cynthia Erivo



Sadie Sink



Jonathan Groff



LaChanze



Jasmine Amy Rogers



Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett





Michelle Williams



Amal Clooney, George Clooney



Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda



Morgan Marcell



The Phantom



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Okieriete Onaodowan



Camille A. Brown



Jack Knowles



Leslie Odom Jr.



Daniel Dae Kim



Jasmine Cephas Jones



Betsy Struxness

Ephraim Sykes



Thayne Jasperson



Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs



Andrew Chappelle



James Monroe Iglehart



Jennifer Simmard



Sam Pinkleton



Keltie Knight



Jessica Vosk



Marg Horwell



Shalom Blac



Jacob Rott



Nic Kaufmann

Benji Krol



Anania Williams



Mona Swain



Kalen Allen



Palmer Hefferan



Bonnie Milligan