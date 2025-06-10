 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined

From feathers to pearls, spangles to sneakers—here's our roundup of the boldest, most unforgettable looks from the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.

By: Jun. 10, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway's biggest night is always a celebration of talent, triumph, and tenacity, but on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, fashion took center stage with a showstopping display of individuality, artistry, and unapologetic flair. This year’s style parade wasn’t just about gowns and tuxedos, it was about breaking molds, blurring binaries, and letting personality lead the way.

Glitter and spangles shimmered under the spotlight, feathers fluttered, and bold accessories spoke volumes. Menswear in particular was reimagined with romantic bravado: sheer fabrics, sculptural tailoring, flowing coats and capes, glittering brooches and platform boots made powerful statements about identity and self-expression.

Nonbinary and gender-nonconforming artists continued to redefine red carpet norms with looks that were as theatrical as they were authentic featuring bold silhouettes, subversive tailoring, and archival references that honored the past while pointing stylishly to the sartorial future.

Here are our picks for the most unforgettable looks of the night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


 

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Danielle Brooks

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Amber Iman

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Taylor Trensch

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
David Cumming

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Gracie Lawrence

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Sarah Paulson

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Natalie Venetia Belcon

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Erika Henningsen

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jak Malone

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Helen J Shen

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Tom Francis

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Kara Young

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined ImageClint Ramos

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Danya Taymor

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined ImageJamie Lloyd

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Megan Hilty

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Julia Knitel


Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Andrew Durand

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jeb Brown

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Cole Escola

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image

Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Carrie Preston

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Tina Landau

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Joy Woods


Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Francis Jue

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image

Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Ericka Hunter, Aaron Tveit

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Auliʻi Cravalho

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Audra McDonald

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Julianne Hough

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Buena Vista Social Club band

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Laura Donnelly

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Lea Salonga

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Harry Lennix

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Bob Odenkirk

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Sadie Sink

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
LaChanze

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett
 

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Michelle Williams

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Morgan Marcell

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
The Phantom

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Okieriete Onaodowan

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Camille A. Brown

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jack Knowles

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Betsy Struxness

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined ImageEphraim Sykes

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Thayne Jasperson

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Andrew Chappelle

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
James Monroe Iglehart

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jennifer Simmard

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Sam Pinkleton

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Keltie Knight

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Marg Horwell

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Shalom Blac

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Jacob Rott

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Nic Kaufmann

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image

Benji Krol

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Anania Williams

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Mona Swain

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Kalen Allen

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Palmer Hefferan

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined Image
Bonnie Milligan

Videos