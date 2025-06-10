Photos: 2025 Tony Awards Fashion- Bold Glamour, Queer Elegance, and Menswear Redefined

From feathers to pearls, spangles to sneakers—here's our roundup of the boldest, most unforgettable looks from the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet.
Broadway's biggest night is always a celebration of talent, triumph, and tenacity, but on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, fashion took center stage with a showstopping display of individuality, artistry, and unapologetic flair. This year’s style parade wasn’t just about gowns and tuxedos, it was about breaking molds, blurring binaries, and letting personality lead the way.
Glitter and spangles shimmered under the spotlight, feathers fluttered, and bold accessories spoke volumes. Menswear in particular was reimagined with romantic bravado: sheer fabrics, sculptural tailoring, flowing coats and capes, glittering brooches and platform boots made powerful statements about identity and self-expression.
Nonbinary and gender-nonconforming artists continued to redefine red carpet norms with looks that were as theatrical as they were authentic featuring bold silhouettes, subversive tailoring, and archival references that honored the past while pointing stylishly to the sartorial future.
Here are our picks for the most unforgettable looks of the night.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
