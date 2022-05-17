Photos: 2022 Tony Awards Nominees Meet the Press- Part 2
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tonys season is here at last! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced last week on Monday, May 9. Leading the pack was A Strange Loop with eleven nominations, followed closely by MJ and Paradise Square, with ten nominations each. On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos. Check out Part 2 below. Plus click here for Part 1 and here for portraits!
Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will be co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sam Rockwell, Patti LuPone and Neil Pepe
Nick Scandalios, James L. Nederlander, Lowell Ganz, Billy Crystal, Shoshana Bean, Amanda Green and Babaloo Mandel
Warren Carlyle, Kate Horton, Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and Jayne Houdyshell
Chuck Cooper and LaChanze
Craig Haffner, Masi Asare, Nathan Tysen, A.J. Shively, Joaquina Kalukango, Sidney Dupont, Larry Kirwan, Garth H. Drabinsky, Christina Anderson, Jason Howland and Allen Moyer
John-Andrew Morrison, Drew Levy, Arnulfo Maldonado, Jaquel Spivey, Michael R. Jackson, L Morgan Lee, Stephen Brackett, Charlie Rosen and Barbara Whitman
Montana Levi Blanco, Gabby Beans, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Palmer Hefferan and Adam Rigg
Michael R. Jackson, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee and Barbara Whitman
Alfie Allen and Jean Doumanian
Jason Michael Webb, Natasha Katz, Christopher Wheeldon, Lynn Nottage, Lia Vollack, Derek McLane, Myles Frost, David Holcenberg, Paul Tazewell and Peter Nigrini
Tristan Baker, Mare Winningham and Charlie Parsons
Khady Kamara, Carol Rothman, Kara Young, Lynn Nottage, Uzo Aduba and Jennifer Moeller
Kenneth Teaton, Camille A. Brown, Nelle Nugent and Ron Simons
Michael Oberholtzer, Carol Rothman, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Khady Kamara
Beowulf Boritt, Julie White and Rachel Dratch
Chuck Cooper, Emilio Sosa, LaChanze and Sydney Beers
Jeffrey Richards, Sam Rockwell, Neil Pepe and Spencer Ross
New York Theater Workshop's James C. Nicola
Shubert Organization Chair and CEO Robert E. Wankel
Music Preparation/Copiest Emily Grishman
Asian American Performers Action Coalition's Pun Bandhu and Julienne Kim
Emilio Sosa and LaChanze
Michael R. Jackson
Mikhail Fiksel and Deirdre O'Connell
James L. Nederlander and Billy Crystal
Amanda Green, Lowell Ganz, Billy Crystal and Babaloo Mandel
David Morse, Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker
Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Paula Vogel, Lynn Meadow and Barry Grove
Barry Grove, Michael Carnahan and Lynn Meadow
Christina Anderson and Joaquina Kalukango
Kara Young, Lynn Nottage and Uzo Aduba
Carl Moellenberg and Rebecca Gold
Kevin McCollum and Andy Barnes
Peter Nigrini and Derek McLane
David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb
Tom Viertel and Richard Frankel
Craig Haffner and Garth H. Drabinsky
Nathan Tysen, Masi Asare, Jason Howland and Christina Anderson