Photos: 2022 Tony Awards Nominees Meet the Press- Part 2

The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

May. 17, 2022  

Tonys season is here at last! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced last week on Monday, May 9. Leading the pack was A Strange Loop with eleven nominations, followed closely by MJ and Paradise Square, with ten nominations each. On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos. Check out Part 2 below. Plus click here for Part 1 and here for portraits!

Full list of nominees!

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will be co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Sam Rockwell, Patti LuPone and Neil Pepe

Nick Scandalios, James L. Nederlander, Lowell Ganz, Billy Crystal, Shoshana Bean, Amanda Green and Babaloo Mandel

Warren Carlyle, Kate Horton, Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and Jayne Houdyshell

Chuck Cooper and LaChanze

Craig Haffner, Masi Asare, Nathan Tysen, A.J. Shively, Joaquina Kalukango, Sidney Dupont, Larry Kirwan, Garth H. Drabinsky, Christina Anderson, Jason Howland and Allen Moyer

John-Andrew Morrison, Drew Levy, Arnulfo Maldonado, Jaquel Spivey, Michael R. Jackson, L Morgan Lee, Stephen Brackett, Charlie Rosen and Barbara Whitman

Montana Levi Blanco, Gabby Beans, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Palmer Hefferan and Adam Rigg

Michael R. Jackson, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee and Barbara Whitman

Alfie Allen and Jean Doumanian

Jason Michael Webb, Natasha Katz, Christopher Wheeldon, Lynn Nottage, Lia Vollack, Derek McLane, Myles Frost, David Holcenberg, Paul Tazewell and Peter Nigrini

Tristan Baker, Mare Winningham and Charlie Parsons

Khady Kamara, Carol Rothman, Kara Young, Lynn Nottage, Uzo Aduba and Jennifer Moeller

Kenneth Teaton, Camille A. Brown, Nelle Nugent and Ron Simons

Michael Oberholtzer, Carol Rothman, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Khady Kamara

Beowulf Boritt, Julie White and Rachel Dratch

Chuck Cooper, Emilio Sosa, LaChanze and Sydney Beers

Chuck Cooper, Emilio Sosa, LaChanze and Sydney Beers

Jeffrey Richards, Sam Rockwell, Neil Pepe and Spencer Ross

New York Theater Workshop's James C. Nicola

Shubert Organization Chair and CEO Robert E. Wankel

Shubert Organization Chair and CEO Robert E. Wankel

Music Preparation/Copiest Emily Grishman

Music Preparation/Copiest Emily Grishman

Asian American Performers Action Coalition's Pun Bandhu and Julienne Kim

Tracy Letts

Tracy Letts

Emilio Sosa and LaChanze

Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa

Sydney Beers

Sydney Beers

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Stephen Brackett

Stephen Brackett

Deirdre O'Connell

Mikhail Fiksel and Deirdre O'Connell

Mikhail Fiksel

James L. Nederlander and Billy Crystal

Amanda Green, Lowell Ganz, Billy Crystal and Babaloo Mandel

Mary-Louise Parker

David Morse, Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker

Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Paula Vogel, Lynn Meadow and Barry Grove

Barry Grove, Michael Carnahan and Lynn Meadow

Christina Anderson and Joaquina Kalukango

Chris Harper

Beowulf Boritt

Beowulf Boritt

Derek McLane and Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Kara Young, Lynn Nottage and Uzo Aduba

Kara Young, Lynn Nottage and Uzo Aduba

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Palmer Hefferan

Adam Rigg

Montana Levi Blanco

Arnulfo Maldonado

Arnulfo Maldonado

Charlie Rosen

Charlie Rosen

Drew Levy

Barbara Whitman

Barbara Whitman

Carl Moellenberg and Rebecca Gold

Jean Doumanian

Kevin McCollum and Andy Barnes

Peter Nigrini and Derek McLane

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb

Natasha Katz

Natasha Katz

Paul Tazewell

Paul Tazewell

Jennifer Moeller

Mikaal Sulaiman

Mikaal Sulaiman

Tom Viertel and Richard Frankel

Craig Haffner and Garth H. Drabinsky

Larry Kirwan

Nathan Tysen, Masi Asare, Jason Howland and Christina Anderson



