2022 AWARDS SEASON
Photos: 2022 Tony Awards Nominees Meet the Press- Part 1

The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

May. 17, 2022  

Tonys season is here at last! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced last week on Monday, May 9. Leading the pack was A Strange Loop with eleven nominations, followed closely by MJ and Paradise Square, with ten nominations each. On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos. Check out Part 1 below. Plus click here for Part 2 and here for portraits!

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will be co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: 2022 Tony Awards Nominees Meet the Press- Part 1
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal and Shoshana Bean

Billy Crystal and Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker

David Morse

David Morse, Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Kara Young and Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Kara Young

Kara Young

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen

Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham

Jesse Williams, Michael Oberholtzer and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Williams, Michael Oberholtzer and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams

Michael Oberholtzer

Michael Oberholtzer

Jayne Houdyshell

Jayne Houdyshell

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell and Neil Pepe

Sam Rockwell and Neil Pepe

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Marianne Elliott

Marianne Elliott

Kenita R. Miller

Kenita R. Miller

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

LaChanze

LaChanze

Chuck Cooper and LaChanze

Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Julie White and Rachel Dratch

Julie White

Julie White

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga

Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle

Joaquina Kalukango

Joaquina Kalukango

Sidney Dupont

Sidney Dupont

Sidney Dupont and Joaquina Kalukango

Rob McClure

Rob McClure

Gabby Beans

Gabby Beans

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee

John-Andrew Morrison

John-Andrew Morrison

Jaquel Spivey

Jaquel Spivey

John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee

John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt

Deirdre O'Connell

Deirdre O'Connell

Christopher Wheeldon

Christopher Wheeldon

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively

Neil Pepe

Neil Pepe



