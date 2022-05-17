Photos: 2022 Tony Awards Nominees Meet the Press- Part 1
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tonys season is here at last! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced last week on Monday, May 9. Leading the pack was A Strange Loop with eleven nominations, followed closely by MJ and Paradise Square, with ten nominations each. On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos. Check out Part 1 below. Plus click here for Part 2 and here for portraits!
Full list of nominees!
Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will be co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Billy Crystal and Shoshana Bean
Billy Crystal and Shoshana Bean
David Morse, Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker
Kara Young and Uzo Aduba
Jesse Williams, Michael Oberholtzer and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Williams, Michael Oberholtzer and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
LaChanze
LaChanze
Chuck Cooper and LaChanze
Sidney Dupont and Joaquina Kalukango
John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee
John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee
Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown