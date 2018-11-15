Photo Flash: The Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrates Opening Night At National Theatre

On Tuesday night, HADESTOWN opened in the Olivier Theatre at the National Theatre in London.

The production stars Reeve Carney (Orpheus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) and Patrick Page (Hades). The cast also features Sharif Afifi (Worker), Rosie Fletcher (Lachesis), Beth Hinton-Lever (Worker), Carly Mercedes Dyer (Atropos), Seyi Omooba (Worker), Gloria Onitiri (Clotho), Aiesha Pease (Worker), Joseph Prouse (Worker), Jordan Shaw (Worker) and Shaq Taylor (Worker). Scroll down to see photos of the opening night party.

Celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin have transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new musical that mixes modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Directed by Rachel Chavkin, with set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreography by David Neumann, musical direction and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, orchestrations and arrangements by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, with Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg.

In the warmth of summertime, songwriter Orpheus and his muse Eurydice are living it up and falling in love. But as winter approaches, reality sets in: these young dreamers can't survive on songs alone. Tempted by the promise of plenty, Eurydice is lured to the depths of industrial Hadestown. On a quest to save her, Orpheus journeys to the underworld where their trust in each other is put to a final test.

Produced in association with Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.

HADESTOWN is at the National Theatre until 26 January and tickets start at £15. Click here for tickets.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang



Musical Director and Vocal Arranger Liam Robinson, Andre De Shields, Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Co-Producer Mara Isaacs



Musical Director and Vocal Arranger Liam Robinson, Andre De Shields, Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney



Co-Producer Mara Isaacs, Director Rachel Chavkin, Andre De Shields, Anais Mitchell and Co-Producer Dale Franzen



HADESTOWN company curtain call



Andre De Shields and Company



The Fates: Carly Mercedes Dyer, Gloria Onitiri, Rosie Fletcher



Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney



HADESTOWN company curtain call



Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney



Director Rachel Chavkin



Rachel Chavkin, Choreographer David Neumann and Anais Mitchell



Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields, Patrick Page



Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada



Andre De Shields, Paige Davis and Patrick Page



Andre De Shields and Amber Gray



Director Lisa Peterson, HADESTOWN Director Rachel Chavkin and Set Designer Rachel Hauck



Leo Roberts and his wife Eva Noblezada

Co-Producer Mara Isaacs and Rachel Quinney, National Theatre’s producer for Hadestown



Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada



Tim Levy, producer for NT America and Director Rachel Chavkin

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and Rachel Quinney, National Theatre’s producer for Hadestown



Anais Mitchell and Reeve Carney



The Ensemble: Jordan Shaw, Aiesha Pease, Beth Hinton-Lever, Shaq Taylor Joseph Prouse, Seyi Omooba, Sharif Afifi



Jordan Shaw, Aiesha Pease, Beth Hinton-Lever, Shaq Taylor, Choreographer David Neumann, Joseph Prouse, Seyi Omooba, Sharif Afifi



Co-Producer Mara Isaacs and Anais Mitchell



Liam Robinson and Andre De Shields



Mara Isaacs and Jeremy Blocker, Managing Director at New York Theatre Workshop



Andre De Shields and Maija Garcia



David Neumann and his wife Erica Sweany



Patrick Page, Mara Isaacs and Reeve Carney



Director Rachel Chavkin and Assistant Director Maria Crocker



Reeve Carney



Patrick Page, Rachel Chavkin and Amber Gray



Rosie Fletcher, Gloria Onitiri, Andre De Shields (Hermes) and Carly Mercedes Dyer.



Shaq Taylor, Andre De Shields, Amber Gray, Jordan Shaw



Kay Karns and Mike Karns

