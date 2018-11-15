Photo Flash: The Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrates Opening Night At National Theatre
On Tuesday night, HADESTOWN opened in the Olivier Theatre at the National Theatre in London.
The production stars Reeve Carney (Orpheus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) and Patrick Page (Hades). The cast also features Sharif Afifi (Worker), Rosie Fletcher (Lachesis), Beth Hinton-Lever (Worker), Carly Mercedes Dyer (Atropos), Seyi Omooba (Worker), Gloria Onitiri (Clotho), Aiesha Pease (Worker), Joseph Prouse (Worker), Jordan Shaw (Worker) and Shaq Taylor (Worker). Scroll down to see photos of the opening night party.
Celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin have transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new musical that mixes modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Directed by Rachel Chavkin, with set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreography by David Neumann, musical direction and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, orchestrations and arrangements by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, with Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg.
In the warmth of summertime, songwriter Orpheus and his muse Eurydice are living it up and falling in love. But as winter approaches, reality sets in: these young dreamers can't survive on songs alone. Tempted by the promise of plenty, Eurydice is lured to the depths of industrial Hadestown. On a quest to save her, Orpheus journeys to the underworld where their trust in each other is put to a final test.
Produced in association with Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.
HADESTOWN is at the National Theatre until 26 January and tickets start at £15. Click here for tickets.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
