Photos: Take a Look Inside ROMEO AND JULIET, Presented as Part of MATTHEW BOURNE'S NEW ADVENTURES FESTIVAL

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet stars Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt, and Ben Brown as Mercutio.

Mar. 26, 2021  

New York City Center is presenting Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival, a month-long digital festival featuring four of the most beloved New Adventures productions filmed live at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London. Romeo and Juliet premieres today, Friday, March 26, and will be available on demand through Sunday, April 4.

This passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic story of love and conflict is set in the not-too-distant future at The Verona Institute where 'difficult' young people are mysteriously confined by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirit and individuality. The two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

