Photo Flash: New Man in the Mask! First Look at Laird Mackintosh in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom of the Opera celebrates 30 Years this month - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. While January 26, 2018 is the anniversary date for The Phantom of the Opera, the 30th Anniversary will be celebrated two days earlier on Wednesday, January 24. The musical will soon welcome back international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter Jöback to lead the 30th Anniversary.

Jöback succeeds acclaimed 'Phantom' James Barbour, who has played the role since February 2015. During the three weeks between Mr. Barbour and Mr. Jöback (through January 13), the role of 'The Phantom' is being played by principal cast member Laird Mackintosh, who plays the role of 'Monsieur André.' Check out photos of Mackintosh in action below!

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006 with its 7,486th performance, surpassing the previous record-holder Cats, also by Andrew Lloyd Webber and also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. Incredibly, since breaking that record, PHANTOM has played both an additional 12 years and nearly 5,000 performances - which by itself would be a smash hit run for a Broadway musical.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles