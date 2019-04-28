Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Attend the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For HAMILTON: The Exhibition

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Hamilton: The Exhibition was held in Chicago this past Friday, April 26.

Among those in attendance were the Hamilton creatives, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Artistic Advisor), Alex Lacamoire (Executive Music Producer and Arranger), David Korins (Creative Director and Designer), Jeffrey Seller (Producer), and Thomas Kail (Artistic Advisor).

Hamilton: The Exhibition made its world premiere in Chicago on April 27, 2019. Hamilton: The Exhibition takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. From the post in St. Croix where teenager Alexander became an indispensable trader, to the hilltop in Weehawken, NJ where Burr fatally shot Hamilton in their infamous duel, Hamilton: The Exhibition seeks to elucidate the powerful experience of building our country and shaping our Democracy.

The exhibition features an audio tour narrated by the musical's author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson, who played Eliza Schuyler Hamilton and George Washington in the original Broadway production of Hamilton. Joanne B. Freeman, historical advisor and Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, also narrates. The Spanish language translations are narrated by Olga Merediz, who originated the role of Abuela Claudia in the Broadway production of In The Heights.

With a dynamic and interactive mix of lighting, sound, multimedia, music and historical artifacts, you will experience how it felt to write the way Hamilton wrote, fight the way Hamilton fought, and live the way Hamilton lived. Discover how his work as a trader in St. Croix gave him the skills to create our country's financial system. Gaze upon the streets of New York with detailed replicas of the city in 1776. Step into George Washington's war tent as you learn how the Revolutionary Army planned their shocking victory in the Battle of Yorktown.

Hamilton: The Exhibition posits new questions about Hamilton's life and the founding of America, ultimately leaving us to ask the question - how can we leave our own legacies for future Americans?

For exhibition hours and more information about Hamilton: The Exhibition, please visit HamiltonExhibition.com.

