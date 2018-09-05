Photo Flash: First Look at Reimagined PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Opening in Norway

An all-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will hit the stage in Folketeatret, Norway's former main Opera house. The newly realized Phantom will begin performances this Friday. See photos from the production below!

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Photo Credit: Fredrik Arff