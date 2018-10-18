Photo Flash: CLUELESS Like Totally Begins Rehearsals at the New Group!

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, The New Group will soon present Clueless, the Musical by Amy Heckerling. This world premiere production, with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi, features Ephie Aardema, Lori Alan, Sara Andreas, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Dove Cameron, Will Connolly, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Tessa Grady, Talya Groves, Chris Hoch, L'ogan J'ones, Darius Jordan Lee, Justin Mortelliti, Brett Thiele, Dave Thomas Brown and Zurin Villanueva; with Scenic Design by Beowulf Boritt; Costume Design by Amy Clark; Lighting Design by Jason Lyons; Sound Design by Gareth Owen; Projection Design by Darrel Maloney; Music Supervision, Arrangement and Orchestration by Ethan Popp and Music Direction by Matthew Smedal.

Previews begin November 20 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 11. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher (Dove Cameron - "Liv and Maddie," Descendants, Hairspray Live!), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

The company just began rehearsals and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Erik Carter

