Maya Hawke Sets Fourth Album 'Maitreya Corso'; Listen to the First Single

Maya Hawke has set the release of fourth album, Maitreya Corso, which will be released on Mom + Pop on May 1st. The news comes with the first track taken from the album, “Devil You Know.”

The album is a new collection of songs written and recorded with her songwriting partners and producers, singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Lazar Davis, as well as engineering and production from her long-time collaborator Jonathan Low.

Says Hawke of this first track, “‘Devil You Know’ is about trying to keep ambition and greed out of the creative process. This album generally is about learning to protect the precious from the poisonous. Protect creation from pride. Protect love from control. Protect collaboration from jealousy.”

“Devil You Know” was written in part in New York while the couple worked on Christian’s lauded third album Paradise Pop. 10 and in LA in Benjamin Lazar Davis’s Altadena studio. Listen to it below.

Maitreya Corso is the second full-length collaboration between Maya and Christian Lee Hutson, serving as a sibling to 2024’s Chaos Angel. The album was recorded over the Fall and Winter of 2025 in Woodstock, NY and in the city, with Hawke's frequent collaborators: guitarist Will Graefe, violinist Odessa Jorgensen, and drummer Michael Riddleberger. Maitreya Corso was mixed by Joseph Lorge and primarily co-produced by Hutson along with Jonathan Low, with Benjamin Lazar Davis wearing the producer’s hat for many of the songs.

To coincide with the album, Hawke will embark on her first US tour in three years. All dates below. On Tuesday, March 3rd, Hawke and Hutson will perform as part of the annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan alongside Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Debbie Harry and more. Tickets are available HERE.

Album Tracklist:

Love of My Life Devil You Know Lioness Heavy Rain Last Living Lost Cause Last Thoughts on Morning Star Bring Home My Man Great Minds Green Dragon Slacker in the Rye Terms of Estrangement Maitreya and the Way Back Dream House

All Live Shows:

March

3rd - Tibet House US Concert @ Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY

April

10th - Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock, NY

11th - Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

15th - Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

16th - Triple Door, Seattle, WA

18th - The Chapel, San Francisco, CA

20th - Sid The Cat Auditorium, South Pasadena, CA

21st - Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA

23rd - Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO

26th - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

29th - The Atlantis, Washington, DC

May

1st - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theater, Somerville, MA

2nd - Bowery Ballroom, Manhattan, NY

About Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke made her off-Broadway debut in 2025 in Signature Theatre's production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, playing the title role. She also portrayed “Anxiety” in Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 and starred in and produced the Flannery O'Connor biopic, Wildcat, directed by Ethan Hawke. Notable past film and TV credits include Wes Anderson's Asteroid City; Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's feature Do Revenge; Human Capital opposite Liev Schreiber and Marisa Tomei; Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Amanda Kramer's independent film Ladyworld; Gia Coppola's feature film Mainstream; and Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards in 2024.

Photo credit: David Sims