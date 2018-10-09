It's Official! Dove Cameron Will Star In A Musical Adaptation of CLUELESS at The New Group; Full Cast Announced!

The New Group has just announced complete casting and the design team for Clueless, The Musical by Amy Heckerling. This world premiere production, with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi, features Ephie Aardema, Lori Alan, Sara Andreas, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Dove Cameron, Will Connolly, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Tessa Grady, Talya Groves, Chris Hoch, L'ogan J'ones, Darius Jordan Lee, Justin Mortelliti, Brett Thiele, Dave Thomas Brown and Zurin Villanueva; with Scenic Design by Beowulf Boritt; Costume Design by Amy Clark; Lighting Design by Jason Lyons; Sound Design by Gareth Owen; Projection Design by Darrel Maloney; Music Supervision, Arrangement and Orchestration by Ethan Popp and Music Direction by Matthew Smedal. Previews begin November 20 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 11. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher (Dove Cameron - "Liv and Maddie," Descendants, Hairspray Live!), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

This production features Ephie Aardema (Tai), Lori Alan (Miss Geist / Ms. Stoeger), Sara Andreas (Heather), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Murray), Dove Cameron (Cher), Will Connolly (Travis), Tiffany Engen (Swing), Katie Goffman (Swing), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Lucy), Tessa Grady (Amber), Talya Groves (Ensemble), Chris Hoch (Mel / Mr. Hall / DMV Instructor), L'ogan J'ones (Max), Jeff Kuhr (Swing), Darius Jordan Lee (Sean), Justin Mortelliti (Christian), Brett Thiele (Ensemble), Dave Thomas Brown (Josh) and Zurin Villanueva (Dionne).

Scenic Design is by Beowulf Boritt, Costume Design is by Amy Clark, Lighting Design is by Jason Lyons, Sound Design is by Gareth Owen and Projection Design is by Darrel Maloney. Music Supervision, Arrangement and Orchestration by Ethan Popp. Music Direction by Matthew Smedal. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Production Stage Manager is Mary Macleod.

Productions in The New Group's 2018-2019 Season take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street.

Due to demand, subscriptions and memberships are sold out for The New Group's 2018-2019 season. The New Group's Patron Ensemble program is still open, offering exclusive access to Premium locations at each performance, concierge service for booking and exchanges, and invitations to events throughout the season. For more, visit: TheNewGroup.org/PatronEnsembleBenefits.

Tickets for Clueless, The Musical are on sale now. General schedule: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm? Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00pm; Sunday at 2:00pm. Regular tickets start at $85. For single ticket purchases, please visit TheNewGroup.org. Single tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticket Central at (212) 279-4200, or in person at 416 West 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. The company's 2018-2019 Season features four world premiere productions. The company is currently represented Off-Broadway by the hit production of Sharr White's The True, directed by Scott Elliott, with Austin Cauldwell, Edie Falco, Glenn Fitzgerald, Michael McKean, John Pankow, Peter Scolari and Tracy Shayne, now playing in an extended engagement through October 28. Following Clueless, The Musical, the company's season continues with Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy," a co-production with Vineyard Theatre, directed by Danya Taymor, featuring Alan Cumming (Winter 2019); and Jesse Eisenberg's Yea, Sister!, directed by Scott Elliott (Spring 2019). For more, please visit TheNewGroup.org.

The New Group's 2017-2018 season featured the world premiere of Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot, directed by Scott Elliott; an extended run of Jerry Springer - The Opera, featuring music by Richard Thomas and book & additional lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas and choreography by Chris Bailey, directed by John Rando, which received four Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award for Tiffany Mann, as Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical; as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical; the New York premiere of David Rabe's Good for Otto, also extended, directed by Scott Elliott; and the world premiere of Lily Thorne's Peace for Mary Frances, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Other recent production highlights include the hit revival of Sweet Charity, choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Sutton Foster, which received Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Revival; the U.S. premiere of Wallace Shawn's Evening at the Talk House; the revival of Sam Shepard's Buried Child and the world premiere of Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils, which both enjoyed critically-acclaimed productions at Trafalagar Studios in London's West End directed by Scott Elliott, after successful runs of Off-Broadway. Over the last 23 years, the company has collaborated with writers Thomas Bradshaw (Burning, Intimacy), Ayub Khan Din (East is East, Rafta, Rafta..., Bunty Berman Presents...), Mike Leigh (Ecstasy, Smelling a Rat, Abigail's Party, Two Thousand Years), Kenneth Lonergan (This is Our Youth, The Starry Messenger), David Rabe (Hurlyburly, An Early History of Fire, Sticks and Bones, Good for Otto); Wallace Shawn (Aunt Dan and Lemon, The Fever, Marie and Bruce, An Evening at the Talk House) and many more. The company has received more than 100 awards and nominations for excellence. The New Group is a recipient of the 2004 Tony® Award for Best Musical (Avenue Q). In 2011, The Kid received five Drama Desk nominations and the Outer Critics Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. That year, The New Group and Scott Elliott were honored with a Drama Desk Special Award "for presenting contemporary new voices, and for uncompromisingly raw and powerful productions."

The Pershing Square Signature Center, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a Studio Theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays-Sundays. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals.

Related Articles

Include