Photo Flash: Arielle Jacobs Takes Princess-Perfect First Bows in ALADDIN on Broadway!

Disney's Aladdin just welcomed Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine on Broadway. Jacobs originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and is the sister of original Broadway star Adam Jacobs, currently leading the North American tour in the title role. Her previous Broadway credits include Wicked and In the Heights. Check out photos from her first official bows below!

Arielle Jacobs joins the Broadway company currently led by Broadway veteran Telly Leung (Allegiance, Rent, TV's "Glee") in the title role, Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me), bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years; last year only the smash musical Wicked was seen by more people on Broadway. Since its opening, Aladdin has set 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcomed over six million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Melbourne and a tour across North America.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

