Photo Exclusive: Inside THE OUTSIDERS Tony Award Celebration!

The Outsiders, the new musical based on the S.E. Hinton novel, took home the top prize of Best Musical at this year's Tony Awards.

By: Jun. 18, 2024
The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. ComeauBarton CowperthwaiteTilly Evans-KruegerHenry GendronRJ HigtonWonza JohnsonSean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony MageeSarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh StroblVictor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Outsiders
Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Brody Grant and Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Brian MacDevitt and Sally Murphy

The Outsiders
Daryl Tofa, Kevin Csolak and Dan Berry

The Outsiders
Wonza Johnson and Sean Harrison Jones

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie, Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne-Hinkey

The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Jonathan Clay, Ally Shuster and Zach Chance

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie, Jonathan Clay, Danya Taymor and Zach Chance

The Outsiders
Leesa Csolak and Kevin Csolak

The Outsiders
Rick Kuperman and Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Beverly Jenkins, Diedre Jenkins and Heather Hogan

The Outsiders
Brody Grant and Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Kevin Paul Williams, Jennifer Yormak and Zach Chance

The Outsiders
Brent Comer and Hank Unger

The Outsiders
Vivian Jolie, Justin Levine and Juliana Levine

The Outsiders
Nina Essman, Joshua Boone and Matthe Rego

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman and Cody Spencer

The Outsiders
Brent Comer and Cody Spencer

The Outsiders
Tom LaMere, Kristin Caskey and Di Glazer

The Outsiders
Pilot Roberts and Christine Jones

The Outsiders
Mildred Ramos and Anthony Ramos

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman

The Outsiders
Emma Pittman

The Outsiders
Brody Grant

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie, Jonathan Clay, Danya Taymor and Zach Chance





