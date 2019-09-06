Betrayal 2019
Photo Coverage: On The Opening Night Red Carpet Of BETRAYAL

Sep. 6, 2019  

The cast of Betrayal celebrated their opening night last night! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Ben Vereen

Ben Vereen

Samantha Thomas

Samantha Thomas

Brenda Vaccaro

Brenda Vaccaro

Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk

Lady Antonia Fraser

Joel Grey and guest

Joel Grey and guest

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Bartlett Sher

Bartlett Sher

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Arian Moayed

Arian Moayed

Isabelle McCalla, Bobby Conte Thornton

Isabelle McCalla, Bobby Conte Thornton

Nathan Johnson, Laura Osnes

Nathan Johnson, Laura Osnes

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Matthew James Thomas

Matthew James Thomas

Charlie Carver

Charlie Carver

Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora

Felipe Escalante, Amy Fine Collins

Felipe Escalante, Amy Fine Collins

Suzie Toase, Jamie Lloyd

