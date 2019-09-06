Photo Coverage: On The Opening Night Red Carpet Of BETRAYAL
The cast of Betrayal celebrated their opening night last night! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.
With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Lady Antonia Fraser
Joel Grey and guest
Isabelle McCalla, Bobby Conte Thornton
Felipe Escalante, Amy Fine Collins
