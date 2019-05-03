Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's TONI STONE

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world-premiere of Toni Stone, written by Lydia R. Diamond and directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon. Toni Stone will be led by April Matthis, with Eric Berryman (Elzie), Harvy Blanks (Alberga), Phillip James Brannon (King Tut), Daniel J. Bryant (Spec), Jonathan Burke (Stretch), Toney Goins (Jimmy), Kenn E. Head (Millie), Ezra Knight (Woody).

Toni Stone will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on May 23, 2019 and open officially on June 20, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through August 11, 2019.

Toni Stone is an encyclopedia of baseball stats. She's got a great arm. And she doesn't understand why she can't play with the boys. Stone knocks it out of the park as the first woman to go pro in the Negro Leagues. Featuring a bullpen of players crossing age, race and gender to portray all supporting roles, Toni Stone is a vibrant new play about staying in the game, playing hard, playing smart, and playing your own way.

The creative team includes Camille A. Brown (Choreography), Riccardo Hernandez (Sets), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Daniel Baker & Aaron Meicht (Original Music & Sound Design).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



April Matthis



The cast of TONI STONE



Pam MacKinnon, Lydia R. Diamond



The cast and creative team of TONI STONE