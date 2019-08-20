Photo Coverage: Max von Essen Headlines His CD Release Party at Birdland

Tony Award nominated leading man, Max von Essen, celebrated the release of his debut solo recording, Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard, (LML Music), with one show at Birdland on Monday, August 19th at 7pm.

Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard embraces von Essen's love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook with thirteen tracks including songs and medleys from composers George and Ira Gershwin, Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Irving Berlin, and more. Von Essen, whose performance as Henri Baurel in the Broadway production of An American in Paris earned him a Tony nomination, teamed with pianist/arranger Billy Stritch to co-produce the album, which also includes Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf appears on two tracks.

Von Essen's other Broadway credits include Evita, the revivals of LES MISERABLES and Jesus Christ Superstar, Dance of the Vampires and the closing company of the original LES MISERABLES. Additional New York credits include Yours Unfaithfully for the Mint Theater, Death Takes a Holiday for the Roundabout Theater Company, The Jerry Springer Opera at Carnegie Hall, Hello Again (Drama League nomination) for The Transport Group, Finian's Rainbow for the Irish Repertory Theater and many others. Last fall, Von Essen completed his run on Broadway in Anastasia as Gleb Vaganov.

Call Me Old Fashioned can be ordered now on Amazon.com and is available on iTunes, Spotify, LML Music and Maxvonessen.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Max von Essen CD Release Party at Birdland



Billy Stritch (Music Director)



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen



Max von Essen and Billy Stritch



Max von Essen and Billy Stritch



Billy Stritch, Angelo Noto, Adam Rothenberg and Max von Essen



Adam Rothenberg and Billy Stritch



Max von Essen with Molly Lyons and Violet Tinnirello



Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch



Daniel Rowan and Max von Essen