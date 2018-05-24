Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of PEACE FOR MARY FRANCES

The New Group celebrated Opening Night of Lily Thorne's Peace for Mary Frances last night, with Heather Burns, Johanna Day, Natalie Gold, Mia Katigbak, Paul Lazar, Brian Miskell, Melle Powers, Lois Smith and J. Smith-Cameron, in a world premiere production directed by Lila Neugebauer. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 17 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Mary Frances has lived a good life; she's ninety years old and ready to die. Born to refugees fleeing the Armenian genocide, her last wish is to die peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Her dream collides with reality as three generations of explosive women flood her small New England home to battle for their family's legacy. Mary Frances must navigate the volatile relationships of the children she raised -- or die trying. Lois Smith returns to the stage in this world premiere production from The New Group, in the role of Mary Frances, a tenacious survivor struggling to break the bonds that tie her to this life. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Lily Thorne's Peace for Mary Frances is a wrenching and caustically funny portrait of an American family in crisis.

This production includes Scenic Design by Dane Laffrey, Costume Design by Jessica Pabst, Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau and Music and Sound Design by Daniel Kluger. Casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

The New Group's 2017-2018 season launched with the world premiere of Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot, directed by Scott Elliott (November 14 - December 23, 2017). The season continued with Jerry Springer - The Opera, featuring music by Richard Thomas and book & additional lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas and choreography by Chris Bailey, directed by John Rando, which received four Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award for Tiffany Mann, as Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical; as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, and enjoyed an extended run through April 1; and the recent production of David Rabe's Good for Otto, extended through April 15, with F. Murray Abraham, Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Ed Harris, Charlotte Hope, Mark Linn-Baker, Amy Madigan, Rileigh McDonald, Kenny Mellman, Maulik Pancholy, Rhea Perlman and Michael Rabe, directed by Scott Elliott.

Regular tickets for Peace for Mary Frances start at $75. General playing schedule: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm? Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00pm; Sunday at 2:00pm. For tickets, please visit www.thenewgroup.org. Single tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticket Central at (212) 279-4200, or in person at 416 West 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Paul Dano



Matthew Maher



Mark Ruffalo



Sienna Miller



Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach



Wallace Shawn



Emily Cass McDonnell, Zane Pais



Mia Katigbak



Amy Madigan



Jonathan Marc Sherman, Josh Hamilton



Paul Lazar



Paul Lazar, Lois Smith



Lois Smith



J. Smith-Cameron



Natalie Gold, J. Smith-Cameron, Heather Burns



Natalie Gold



Heather Burns



Melle Powers



J. Smith-Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan



Ethan Hawke



Lily Thorne, Lila Neugebauer



Brian Miskell



Johanna Day



Lily Thorne, Callie Thorne



