Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theatre Company's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Anatomy of a Suicide began performances on February 1 and opened on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.

BroadwayWorld was there for the show's opening night and you can check out the photos below!

Anatomy of a Suicide features Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Anatomy of a Suicide is written by Alice Birch and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE



The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE



The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE



Anne Kaufman



Mary Beth Peil



Quincy Tyler Bernstine



Richard Topol



Richard Topol



Ava Briglia



Ava Briglia



Jason Babinsky



Jason Babinsky



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Jo Mei



Jo Mei



Miriam Silverman



Miriam Silverman



Vince Nappo, Miriam Silverman, Jo Mei, Julian Elijah Martinez, Gabby Beans



Vince Nappo



Vince Nappo



Julian Elijah Martinez, Miriam Silverman, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Jo Mei, Gabby Beans, Vince Nappo, Jason Babinsky



The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE



The cast and creative team of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE



Carla Gugino



Carla Gugino



Gabby Beans, Carla Gugino, Celeste Arias



Celeste Arias



Celeste Arias



Gabby Beans



Gabby Beans