Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theatre Company's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

Anatomy of a Suicide began performances on February 1 and opened on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.

BroadwayWorld was there for the show's opening night and you can check out the photos below!

Anatomy of a Suicide features Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Anatomy of a Suicide is written by Alice Birch and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Anne Kaufman

Mary Beth Peil

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Richard Topol

Richard Topol

Ava Briglia

Ava Briglia

Jason Babinsky

Jason Babinsky

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Jo Mei

Jo Mei

Miriam Silverman

Miriam Silverman

Vince Nappo, Miriam Silverman, Jo Mei, Julian Elijah Martinez, Gabby Beans

Vince Nappo

Vince Nappo

Julian Elijah Martinez, Miriam Silverman, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Jo Mei, Gabby Beans, Vince Nappo, Jason Babinsky

The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

The cast and creative team of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino

Gabby Beans, Carla Gugino, Celeste Arias

Celeste Arias

Celeste Arias

Gabby Beans

Gabby Beans

