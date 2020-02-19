Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theatre Company's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
Anatomy of a Suicide began performances on February 1 and opened on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.
BroadwayWorld was there for the show's opening night and you can check out the photos below!
Anatomy of a Suicide features Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).
Anatomy of a Suicide is written by Alice Birch and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
Vince Nappo, Miriam Silverman, Jo Mei, Julian Elijah Martinez, Gabby Beans
Julian Elijah Martinez, Miriam Silverman, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Jo Mei, Gabby Beans, Vince Nappo, Jason Babinsky
The cast of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
The cast and creative team of ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
Gabby Beans, Carla Gugino, Celeste Arias