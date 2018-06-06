Photo Coverage: Erich Bergen Takes His First Bows In WAITRESS

Beginning last night, June 5, Erich Bergen takes over the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway. BroadwayWorld attended his first performance and you can check out photos from his first bows below!

Get a first look of Erich in the role here!

WAITRESS marks Erich's Broadway debut. He currently plays Blake Moran on the CBS drama, Madam Secretary, beginning its 5th season this fall. In 2014 he starred as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the National Tour and Las Vegas productions of the show.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna (Katharine McPhee), an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles