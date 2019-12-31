Photo Coverage: A Look Back on Broadway's Marquees of 2019

2019 brought us a slew of new shows on Broadway and beyond.

From fan favorites like Be More Chill, and Beetlejuice, smash hits like Moulin Rouge! and Hadestown, to plays such as Slave Play, Betrayal, and The Rose Tattoo, this year had something for all theatre fans to enjoy.

Today, we're giving you a look back on the marquees of 2098, with this retrospective album from our archives.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for "West Side Story" at the Broadway Theatre on December 11, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Company" starring Katrina Link and Patti LuPone at the Jacobs Theatre on December 13, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "Grand Horizons" at the Hayes Theatre on December 11, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 19, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "David Byrne's American Utopia" at the Hudson Theatre on November 04, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Slava's Snow Show" at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 04, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Kristin Chenoweth - For The Girls" at the Nederlander Theatre on November 04, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "The Rose Tattoo" starring Marisa Tomei at The American Airlines Theatre on September 24, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Derren Brown: Secret" on September 11, 2019 at the Cort Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Linda Vista" on September 11, 2019 at the Hayes Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album, "Jagged Little Pill" directed by Diane Paulus with a book by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody on September 11, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" starring Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts on September 11, 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "Slave Play" by Jeremy O. Harris at the Golden Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashto and Charlie Cox under the direction of Jamie Lloyd at the Jacobs Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Broadway's production of the Matthew Lopez play "The Inheritance" at the Barrymore Theatre on July 29, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Manilow Broadway" starring Barry Manilow at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on July 25, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Sea Wall / A Life" starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge at the Hudson Theatre Theatre on July 23, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Dave Chappelle on Broadway" at the Lunt-Fontanne on July 9, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of James Graham's "Ink" , directed by Rupert Goold, and starring Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Rogers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" at Circle in the Square Theatre on February 21, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical", based on the Baz Luhrmann movie, starring Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Tootsie" starring Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, and Reg Rogers at the Marquis Theatre on February 18, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for the Taylor Mac Comedy "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus" starring Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin with direction by George C. Wolfe at the Booth Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Lucas Hnath's new drama "Hillary & Clinton" starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow with direction by Joe Mantello at the Golden Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" at the Imperial Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "King Lear starring Glenda Jackson" at the Cort Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "Be More Chill" on January 17, 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for âa???"Hadestown", a musical by celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin at the Walter Kerr Theatre on January 4, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean performing in The 2nd Annual Night Divine Holiday Concert at the Apollo Theatre on December 16, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the opening night of "Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration Of Cole Porter" on Broadway at Nederlander Theatre on December 12, 2019 in New York City.



Broadway Opening Night Theatre Marquee for the MTC production of "The Height Of The Storm" starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 24, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "The Sound Inside" starring Mary Louise Parker at Studio 54 on September 20, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Broadway's "Tootsie" The Musical at the New York Mariott Marquis Hotel on March 13, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Arthur Millerâa??a??s "All My Sons" starring Annette Benning and Tracy Letts at The American Airlines Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Hadestown' at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "What The Constitution Means To Me" starring Heidi Schreck at the Hayes Theatre on March 31, 2019 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night Performance for the Roundabout Theatre Production of "True West" at the American Airlines Theatre on January 24, 2019 in New York City.



Barbra Streisand Theatre Marquee for her August 3, 2019 Concert at Madison Square Garden, Barbra back in her Garden the first time in 13 years!, in Times Square, NYC. on August 1, 2019 in New York City.