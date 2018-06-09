We'd Like to Propose a Toast... Play Our 2018 Tony Awards Drinking Game!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

What is a Tonys party without some celebratory toasting to the Great White Way? Well we think you should take it a step further this year with our Tony Awards Drinking Game! Play along with our rules below on the big night and we guarantee that you'll have WAY more fun than your friends who don't. Bottoms up!*

* Drink at your own risk...BroadwayWorld will not be held responsible for any alcohol induced singing, dancing, dressing up, dressing down or other Tony related incidents.

Take a drink...

-Every time a host mentions comets or pies.

- Every time someone tries to speak in Hebrew.

- Every time someone makes a "Let it Go" pun when discussing Frozen.

- Every time a presenter flubs an actor's name, the title of a play/musical, or is just awkward in general.

- When you hear a joke having to do with Hamilton and/or Lin-Manuel Miranda.

- When you spot a Tony winner from last year.

- Any time you spot an actor you met at the stage door this year.

- Any time a past Tonys host takes the stage.

- When someone making his/her Broadway debut wins.

- Any time the camera does a closeup of the wrong person.

- Every time someone clearly didn't go to rehearsal.

- When your favorite show of the season wins.

- Any time a winner thanks his/her high school drama teacher.

- Any time someone uses the phrase "8 times a week."

-Any time someone gets a standing ovation.

- If/when the ceremony runs late.

Chug your drink...

-When you are overcome by the power that theatre has to change the world and by the general awesomeness of the 2017-18 season. Then toast to an equally great one next year!

