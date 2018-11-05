Onstage Dining Experience Announced for Broadway's NETWORK

Today the producers of Network on Broadway announced FOODWORK, an exclusive immersive onstage culinary experience at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street).

Curated by former White House Executive Pastry Chef Bill Yosses, FOODWORK is NETWORK's own fine dining restaurant.

FOODWORK ticket buyers will be escorted into a private entrance of the Belasco Theatre and have the opportunity to explore the stage as the actors prepare around them. They will enjoy a four-course meal and cocktails throughout the evening, with the play's action surrounding them onstage.

Bill Yosses is the chef/owner of PALAIS/PERFECT PIE, an artisanal catering/bakery in New York City. He previously held the title of White House Executive Pastry Chef for 7 years. As pastry chef of the White House he planned desserts for the First Family and their guests from breakfast meetings to State Dinners, over the span of the Bush and Obama administrations.

FOODWORK MENU

MEAT OPTION

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Roll, Sesame Ginger Sauce

Corn and Scallion Empanada

Peruvian Blue Potato, Crème Fraîche, Caviar

MAIN

Roast Filet of Beef Tenderloin Salad, Kalimata Olives, Aged Parmesan, Spicy Aioli



INTERMEZZO

Lime Granita and Pink Prosecco

DESSERT

Chocolate Mocha Dobos Torte

VEGETARIAN OPTION

APPETIZERS

Vegetable Roll, Rice Noodles, Jicama, Sesame Ginger Sauce

Corn and Scallion Empanada

Peruvian Blue Potato, Crème Fraîche. Popped Quinoa

MAIN COURSE

Seasonal Vegetable Salad: Fennel, Orange Segments, Queso Fresco, Pan Fried Tofu, Kalamazoo Olives.

INTERMEZZO

Lime Granita and Pink Prosecco

DESSERT

Chocolate Mocha Dobos Torte

For more information and to view the complete menu visit www.NetworkBroadway.com/Foodwork.

To purchase FOODWORK tickets, select "Stage Seating" from the location options.

Starring Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises), and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe), the complete cast for NETWORK also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way),Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk),Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (A View From The Bridge, The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

NETWORK will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018. NETWORK is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

NETWORK will have scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production will also feature video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. NETWORK depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

NETWORK made its world premiere in a critically acclaimed production at The National Theatre from November 13, 2017 through March 24, 2018, produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Recent hit Broadway productions from The National Theatre include ANGELS IN AMERICA (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (5 Tony Awards including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORSstarring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and THE HISTORY BOYS (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).

Tickets are now on sale at www.Telecharge.com (212-239-6200) and range from $49.00 - $189.00 (including the $2 facility fee). The Belasco Theatre box office (111 W 44th Street) will open on Monday, October 15 at 10:00AM. For more information visit www.NetworkBroadway.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You