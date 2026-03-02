Jessie Buckley and More Take Home SAG Actor Awards; Full List!

On March 1, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA were held, honoring outstanding motion picture and television performances of the past year. The ceremony was hosted by Kristen Bell. The 32nd Annual Actor Awards will be available to stream on Netflix for 28 days after the show.

Among this year's winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Hamnet.

Other notable winners included Michael B. Jordan, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan, who were honored with individual awards for performances in motion pictures. Keri Russell, Noah Wyle, Catherine O’Hara, Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams, and Owen Cooper were honored for performances in television.

The Actor for a motion picture cast performance went to “Sinners” and the Actors for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “The Pitt” and “The Studio” The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA originated awards for motion picture cast and ensembles in drama and comedy television series.

Actor and activist Harrison Ford was honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. The award was presented to him by Woody Harrelson.

Earlier in the day, the honorees for outstanding action performances were revealed during The Actors Red Carpet: The Official Actor Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show by Actor Awards Ambassador Yerin Ha. The stunt ensemble from “Misson: Impossible - the Final Reckoning” was honored for motion picture and the stunt ensemble from “The Last of Us” was honored for television.

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Recipients

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Michael B. Jordan / Smoke/Stack - "SINNERS"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley / Agnes - "HAMNET"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sean Penn / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw - "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Madigan / Gladys - "WEAPONS"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

SINNERS

MILES CATON / Sammie Moore

Buddy Guy / Old Sammie

Michael B. Jordan / Smoke/Stack

Jayme Lawson / Pearline

Delroy Lindo / Delta Slim

Omar Miller / Cornbread

Wunmi Mosaku / Annie

JACK O'CONNELL / Remmick

Hailee Steinfeld / Mary

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

OWEN COOPER / Jamie Miller - "ADOLESCENCE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams / Molly - "DYING FOR SEX"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch - "THE PITT"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "THE DIPLOMAT"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen / Matt Remick - "THE STUDIO"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh - "THE STUDIO"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE PITT

AMIELYNN ABELLERA / Nurse Perlah Alawi

SHABANA AZEEZ / Med Student Victoria Javadi

Patrick Ball / Dr. Frank Langdon

Isa Briones / Dr. Trinity Santos

JALEN Thomas Brooks / Nurse Mateo Diaz

TAYLOR DEARDEN / Dr. Mel King

Fiona Dourif / Dr. Cassie McKay

SUPRIYA GANESH / Dr. Samira Mohan

Joanna Going / Theresa Saunders

GERRAN HOWELL / Med Student Dennis Whitaker

Michael Hyatt / Gloria

Tracy Ifeachor / Dr. Heather Collins

Katherine LaNasa / Charge Nurse Dana Evans

KRYSTEL V. MCNEIL / Kiara Alfaro

Brandon Mendez Homer / Nurse Donnie Donahue

ALEXANDRA METZ / Dr. Yolanda Garcia

TRACY VILAR / Lupe Perez

Kristin Villanueva / Nurse Princess Dela Cruz

Noah Wyle / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE STUDIO

Ike Barinholtz / Sal Saperstein

Kathryn Hahn / Maya Mason

CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh

Seth Rogen / Matt Remick

CHASE SUI WONDERS / Quinn Hackett

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE LAST OF US

The 61st Annual SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Harrison Ford