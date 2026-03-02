Jessie Buckley and More Take Home SAG Actor Awards; Full List!
On March 1, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA were held, honoring outstanding motion picture and television performances of the past year. The ceremony was hosted by Kristen Bell. The 32nd Annual Actor Awards will be available to stream on Netflix for 28 days after the show.
Among this year's winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Hamnet.
Other notable winners included Michael B. Jordan, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan, who were honored with individual awards for performances in motion pictures. Keri Russell, Noah Wyle, Catherine O’Hara, Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams, and Owen Cooper were honored for performances in television.
The Actor for a motion picture cast performance went to “Sinners” and the Actors for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “The Pitt” and “The Studio” The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA originated awards for motion picture cast and ensembles in drama and comedy television series.
Actor and activist Harrison Ford was honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. The award was presented to him by Woody Harrelson.
Earlier in the day, the honorees for outstanding action performances were revealed during The Actors Red Carpet: The Official Actor Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show by Actor Awards Ambassador Yerin Ha. The stunt ensemble from “Misson: Impossible - the Final Reckoning” was honored for motion picture and the stunt ensemble from “The Last of Us” was honored for television.
The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Recipients
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Michael B. Jordan / Smoke/Stack - "SINNERS"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley / Agnes - "HAMNET"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sean Penn / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw - "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Madigan / Gladys - "WEAPONS"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
SINNERS
MILES CATON / Sammie Moore
Buddy Guy / Old Sammie
Michael B. Jordan / Smoke/Stack
Jayme Lawson / Pearline
Delroy Lindo / Delta Slim
Omar Miller / Cornbread
Wunmi Mosaku / Annie
JACK O'CONNELL / Remmick
Hailee Steinfeld / Mary
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
OWEN COOPER / Jamie Miller - "ADOLESCENCE"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Michelle Williams / Molly - "DYING FOR SEX"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch - "THE PITT"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "THE DIPLOMAT"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen / Matt Remick - "THE STUDIO"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh - "THE STUDIO"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE PITT
AMIELYNN ABELLERA / Nurse Perlah Alawi
SHABANA AZEEZ / Med Student Victoria Javadi
Patrick Ball / Dr. Frank Langdon
Isa Briones / Dr. Trinity Santos
JALEN Thomas Brooks / Nurse Mateo Diaz
TAYLOR DEARDEN / Dr. Mel King
Fiona Dourif / Dr. Cassie McKay
SUPRIYA GANESH / Dr. Samira Mohan
Joanna Going / Theresa Saunders
GERRAN HOWELL / Med Student Dennis Whitaker
Michael Hyatt / Gloria
Tracy Ifeachor / Dr. Heather Collins
Katherine LaNasa / Charge Nurse Dana Evans
KRYSTEL V. MCNEIL / Kiara Alfaro
Brandon Mendez Homer / Nurse Donnie Donahue
ALEXANDRA METZ / Dr. Yolanda Garcia
TRACY VILAR / Lupe Perez
Kristin Villanueva / Nurse Princess Dela Cruz
Noah Wyle / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE STUDIO
Ike Barinholtz / Sal Saperstein
Kathryn Hahn / Maya Mason
CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh
Seth Rogen / Matt Remick
CHASE SUI WONDERS / Quinn Hackett
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
THE LAST OF US
The 61st Annual SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award
Harrison Ford
