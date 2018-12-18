Olivier Award Nominee Catherine McCormack Joins THE FERRYMAN Today

Olivier Award nominee Catherine McCormack (All My Sons, Braveheart) will join the company of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, beginning Tuesday, December 18. McCormack will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Mary Carney," which she first played in the London cast, when Genevieve O'Reilly departs the production on Sunday, December 16.

The fall season's most acclaimed production on Broadway, The Ferryman is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street).

Catherine McCormack (Mary Carney). Theatre includes: The Graduate (West Yorkshire Playhouse); My Brilliant Friend (Rose); Dancing at Lughnasa (Lyric); King Lear (BAM); The Heresy of Love (RSC); Top Girls (Trafalgar); All My Sons, Honour, Dinner, A Doll's House (NT); Lie of the Mind (Donmar Warehouse). Television includes: "Temple," "Life in Squares," "Lucan," "Lights Out," "Elizabeth David." Film includes: 28 Weeks Later, Braveheart, Dancing at Lughnasa, Land Girls, Shadow of the Vampire, Spy Game, Tailor of Panama, The Honest Courtesan, The Weight of Water, This Year's Love.

When The Ferryman opened in New York, The New York Times raved, "THIS ASTONISHING, GLORIOUS, MAGNIFICENT DRAMA TAKES YOUR BREATH AWAY." The Daily Beast proclaimed, "RARELY IS THEATER SO BEAUTIFULLY WRITTEN, BRILLIANTLY ACTED AND BRILLIANTLY DIRECTED. DO WHATEVER YOU CAN TO SEE IT." The Hollywood Reporter called The Ferryman "A CRACKLING THRILLER THAT WILL SHAKE UP THE BROADWAY SEASON WITH TORNADO-LIKE FORCE," and The Chicago Tribune said, "YOU FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WATCHING HUMAN DESTINY PLAY OUT BEFORE YOUR EYES." Others called The Ferryman "TRIUMPH ON A MASSIVE SCALE - THRILLING AND ALIVE" (Time Out New York), "ENTRANCING" (am New York), "TENDER AND FEROCIOUS" (The Stage), "GLORIOUS" (Variety), "EXPLOSIVE" (WNYC), "RIVETING" (Newsday), "A STUNNER" (Deadline), "A BONE-CHILLING FAMILY THRILLER" (Entertainment Weekly), "A CLASSIC" (NY1), and "THE BEST PLAY RUNNING ON BROADWAY" (TheaterMania).

Developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and produced with Neal Street Productions and The Royal Court Theatre, The Ferryman opened at The Royal Court in May 2017 and was the fastest-selling play in the theatre's history. The sold-out show transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, and ended its thrice-extended, year-long run in May 2018.

The Ferryman won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly, and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's acclaimed 30+ member cast currently features most of the play's London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, August Rhyner, Annie Scarfuto, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The Ferryman's creative team is Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell (sound design and original music), Amy Ball CDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting), Scarlett Mackmin (choreography), Tim Hoare (associate director), Benjamin Endsley Klein (resident director), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wigs and makeup design), William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King (UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley (UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).

The Ferryman is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions & Neal Street Productions with Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Benjamin Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/Bill Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, and Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner.

