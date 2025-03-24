OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends on Broadway Through February 2026

This is the third extension for the musical, (originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only. It will now run through February 15, 2026.
The Broadway engagement of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has been extended through February 15, 2026. This is the third extension for the musical, (originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only), on the heels of the Broadway opening night last Thursday evening.
Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Saturday, February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre. See what the critics are saying about the production HERE!
Also, due to the overwhelming demand during the preview ticket draw, the production has announced a post-opening ticket draw for $79 tickets for performances for the next four weeks. The tickets will be available for 24 hours only after the drawing on March 31. Those successful will be emailed directly. Sign up for the draw here.
Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who are reprising their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere. Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson round out the cast as understudies.
This extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by the comedy troupe, SpitLip, comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.