New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of September 7 - Vinyls of TINA, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, IN THE HEIGHTS, and More!

This week's new releases include vinyls of In The Heights, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, and Flower Drum Song. Plus, a vinyl of Jagged Little Pill is coming soon!

Vinyl Albums Now Available:

Flower Drum Song

Reissue of 1958 original Broadway cast recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein score. Barnes & Noble exclusive. Mastered from the original three-track tape and cut at 45-RPM by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound.

In the Heights

Score by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Features special red, white and blue-colored vinyl honoring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag. Features remastered audio, 90 minutes of music, and a 16-page booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes from director Thomas Kail. Mp3 download card is also included. Album produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

First time on vinyl, exclusive at Barnes & Noble. Original London cast recording featuring Adrienne Warren and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Madeline Appiah, Lorna Gayle, Tom Godwin, Francesca Jackson, Natey Jones, Ryan O'Connell, Jason Langley, and Claudia Elie. The LP includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography.

Digital Music Now Available:

Jardim Noturno-Canções e Obras para Piano de Claudio Santoro

Paulo Szot and pianist Nahim Marun perform classical pieces by Brazilian composer Claudio Santoro.

Books Now Available:

Ink

by James Graham

James Graham's ruthless, red-topped play leads with the birth of this country's most influential newspaper - when a young and rebellious Rupert Murdoch asked the impossible and launched its first editor's quest, against all odds, to give the people what they want.

Ink premiered at the Almeida Theatre in London before transferring to the West End and later Broadway. It was nominated for both the Olivier and Tony Award for Best New Play.

Stars in Their Underwear

by Diana Eden

Assistant to Bob Mackie, Diana Eden, dancer, actress, and costume designer, pulls back the curtain on stage and screen personalities such as Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, George Clooney, Betty White, Dixie Carter, Thomas Haden Church, Kaley Cuoco, and many more. Illustrated by Marisa Cooper.

Understanding Tracy Letts

by Thomas Fahy

First book dedicated to the writing of Tracy Letts. An introduction to his plays and an invitation to engage more deeply with his work. Part of Understanding Contemporary American Literature series.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Christmas in Hollywood

Festive songs from the silver screen and yuletide favorites as sung by iconic Hollywood stars from the golden age of cinema and television. Plus the complete 1959 stereo album "We Wish You a Merry Christmas - 15 Great Christmas Favorites sung by Warner Bros. Stars," with songs by stars of popular television shows including Roger Moore, Connie Stevens, Dorothy Provine, Eddie Cole and others.

Jagged Little Pill vinyl

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

