NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

This is the final week to see New York, New York, the Tony Award-winning musical (Best Scenic Design of a Musical-Beowulf Boritt) that features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. NEW YORK, NEW YORK will play its final performance Sunday, July 30 at 3pm, having played 33 preview and 110 regular performances.

“We would like to thank the extraordinarily gifted and committed performers, who have been a dream to work with, alongside all of the friends — John Kander, David Thompson, Sharon Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the sublime orchestra, the unwaveringly dedicated creative, production and administrative teams, the backstage staff and technicians, all of whom were led by the visionary Susan Stroman. And of course, we will be forever grateful to our fiercely committed and passionate co-producing and investing community, who enabled us all to bring this show to life," said producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy.

A group of New Yorkers come together to chase their dreams of music, money, and love in the new Broadway musical as spectacular as the city itself. If they can make it there, they’ll make it anywhere. Be a part of it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is the recipient of nine Tony Award nominations, including the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Beowulf Boritt), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Choreography (Susan Stroman) and Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical (Beowulf Boritt), the Drama Desk Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Beowulf Boritt), the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show, and the ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Tony Award nominee Colton Ryan as Jimmy Doyle, Anna |UnwinUzele as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri, and an acting company that includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Donna Zakowska, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed, makeup design by Michael Clifton, music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award Nominee Sam Davis, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud, music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr., casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK’s Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on all digital platforms. CD and vinyl versions are planned for later this year. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam.

Discussions are underway for a North American tour of New York, New York. All details including tour schedule and dates along with casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for New York, New York range from $49 - $279. The playing schedule for New York, New York is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Tom Kirdahy, with Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Peter May, RileyFan, SilverHopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Jay Alix and Una Jackman, Eric Passmore, Thomas Swayne, Elliott Cornelious/Sunnyspot Productions, Santino DeAngelo/Cynthia J. Tong, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM On Stage, James L. Nederlander, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, ShivHans Pictures, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Cue to Cue Productions/Roy Putrino, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen/Henry R. Muñoz III, Deborah Green/Christine Mattsson, Branden Grimmett/DMQR Productions, Christen James/Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson and Ron Simons/Adam Zell in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler.