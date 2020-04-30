Musical Theatre Factory's TUNE IN TUESDAYS Continues With Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar's BEAU

Musical Theatre Factory Tune In Tuesdays continues on May 5 with Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar's BEAU. BEAU had a rousing launch production at the 25th season of the Adirondack Theatre Festival last year; after development with MTF, The Directors Company, Lincoln Center, Roundabout Theatre Company and Bucks County Playhouse. BEAU tells the story of musician Ace Baker, who at 12 years old discovered the grandfather his mother intended to keep secret; a man who put a guitar in Ace's hand and self-love in his heart. WAMC deemed BEAU "a story rich in compassion, understanding and honesty."

Douglas Lyons says, "Amidst the madness of COVID-19, we are grateful to Musical Theatre Factory for pulling this concert from the vault and sharing it with the world. Beau is meant to hug audiences, and on May 5th we're thrilled that we can."

MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on May 5, 2020. In addition, Douglas will host a live pre- and post- show party on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:50 Douglas will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show party with special guests Josh Rhodes (Broadway's Brightstar and Cinderella choreographer) and Chad Rabinowitz (Adirondack Theatre Festival Artistic Director). When the concert video ends at approximately 9:10PM, Douglas hosts a post-show hootenanny with performances and interviews from Beau ATF cast members Amelia Cormack and Jeremy Sevelovitz. Plus a special appearance from #Beaucoverchallenge performer Charlie J. Webb.

Link to the BEAU Facebook event can be found here.

Viewers wishing to participate in the pre- and post- show experience can follow @MTFmusicals on Instagram.

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "You will not find a more joyful and heartwarming musical than BEAU. Douglas and Ethan, two extraordinary multi-hyphenates, with their incredible actor-musician crew, are telling a story that will profoundly move you. May the power of this story give you some refuge at this time."

MTF's TUNE IN series will continue with rebroadcasts of the following concerts, all filmed live at Joe's Pub. All streams will begin at 8PM EST with the live pre-show beginning at 7:50PM:

May 19, 2020: Michael R. Jackson presents The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk & Sing

June 2, 2020: Jillian Walker presents Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker

June 16, 2020: AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster present The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story





