Meet the Current Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The phantom of the opera is still there, inside your mind!

Earlier this year, on April 22, The Phantom of the Opera, reached a milestone that no other Broadway show has even come near. Phantom, the longest-running show in Broadway history, became the first Broadway show EVER to reach #13,000 performances. This is just one of many incredible achievements made by the show since it opened on Broadway over three decades ago.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince and produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company, Inc., opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988. It became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006. Since its debut, the New York production has grossed over $1.2 billion with total attendance approaching 19 million. After an unprecedented 31 years and 13,000 performances, it continues to play with no end in sight.

As the music of the night plays on, we're taking a closer look at the current 2019 cast!

Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera)

Ben was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona and received a BFA in Music Theatre from The University of Arizona. His Broadway credits include last season's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Salt), the titular character in Shrek The Musical, Big Fish (Edward Bloom u/s, Don Price), Les Misérables (Javert/Valjean u/s) and On the Twentieth Century (Bruce Granit u/s). Phantom marks Ben's sixth Broadway show and he is beyond grateful to be able to jump into this iconic role. Ben has also starred in over twenty regional theatre productions ranging from Che in Evita (Studio Tenn), Starbuck in 110 in the Shade (Ford's Theatre), Luther Billis in South Pacific (Ogunquit Playhouse), Frederick Barrett in Titanic (MUNY) and Jud Fry in Oklahoma! (Fox Theatre). Much love and gratitude to Kate, Charlotte, Moses, CGF Talent, the ISO and the Crawford & FitzGibbons clans.

Kaley is thrilled to be back in Phantom, where she made her Broadway debut as the youngest person to play Christine in the New York production. She comes directly from the original cast of Hal Prince's Prince of Broadway, after being part of the original Japanese tour. She made her opera debut last winter in New York City Opera's Candide. Special thanks to Tara Rubin Casting and Harden-Curtis Associates. To my family and the amazing Hal Prince! @kaleyann-voo

Eryn LeCroy (Christine Daaé at certain performances)

Eryn is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut with Phantom! Off-Broadway/New York: Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street Theatre, Johanna), Assassins (City Center Encores!). World Premiere: Sousatzka (Young Sousatzka). National tour: Jekyll and Hyde (Emma Carew). Regional: Brigadoon (Pittsburgh CLO, Fiona). BM, Oklahoma City University. National YoungArts Foundation alumna. Much love and gratitude to my family, friends, mentors and teachers, Tara Rubin Casting and the entire Phantom team. For Tevyn. @erynlecroy

Jay Armstrong Johnson (Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny)

Broadway: On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair. Off-Broadway/NY: A Chorus Line (City Center), Fire and Air (CSC), The Mad Ones (Prospect Theater Co.), Candide (NYCO), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella(Encores!), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), Working (Drama Desk Award, Prospect Theatre Co.). First national tour: A Chorus Line. Regional: The Last Goodbye (Old Globe); On the Town (Barrington Stage); Newsies; Hello, Dolly!; 42nd Street; Pirates! (MUNY). Concert: Babes in Toyland (Master Voices at Carnegie Hall), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition (on iTunes). TV/Film: "Quantico" (ABC), "Law & Order: SVU," Sex and the City 2. Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below is available on CD and iTunes. Voice teacher: Jeremy Aye. @Jay_A_Johnson

Laird Mackintosh returns to Phantom after having played James Wilson in the City Centre Encores revival of 1776. Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde (John Utterson), Mary Poppins (Mr. Banks). The Stratford Festival: My One and Only (Billy Buck Chandler), Fuente Ovejuna (Leonelo), To Kill a Mockingbird (Boo Radley), South Pacific (Lieutenant Cable), Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), Anything Goes (Evelyn Oakleigh), My Fair Lady (Freddy). Other: Private Lives (Victor Prynne), The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul, also Phantom u/s) in Toronto, The Drowsy Chaperone (Robert Martin), White Christmas (Phil Davis), Arcadia (Septimus Hodge). www.lairdmackintosh.com and @lairdmackintosh

Broadway: The Last Ship (Billy Thompson), A Tale of Two Cities (Jerry Cruncher), South Pacific (Thomas Hassinger), Miss Saigon (Sgt. Schultz). Off-Broadway: Music in the Air (City Center Encores!), Citizen Ruth (NY Fringe Festival). National tour: The Phantom of the Opera (Monsieur Firmin), The Light in the Piazza (Signor Naccarelli), Billy Elliot (Big Davey), Mamma Mia! (Bill Austin), Ragtime (Willie Conklin), Les Misérables (Combeferre). Regional: A Little Night Music (Fredrik), Randy Newman's Faust (Michael), House of Martin Guerre (Jehannot), all at The Goodman Theater, Chicago. Thanks to Steve and Dale. Love to Sala and Mako.

Raquel is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut with Phantom! Off-Broadway: Roxanne Conti, iFigaro (90210)!(Duke Theater); Grand Dame in Vox Lumiere's Phantom of the Opera. Opera: Marzelline, Fidelio (Opera Carolina); Frasquita, Carmen (Opera San Antonio, Venture Opera); Susanna, Le nozze di Figaro (Opera on the James); Lauretta, Gianni Schicchi(Opera on the James, DiCapo Opera); Opera Lyra Ottawa; Syracuse Opera. Awards: Giulio Gari International Vocal Competition, Prize Winner; Florida Grand Opera YPO Competition, Prize Winner. Special thanks to my loving mom and dad, Tara Rubin Casting, Renée Fleming, Joan Lader, Diana and Bernard Uzan and my team at UIA!

Maree is thrilled to be returning to The Phantom of the Opera and making her Broadway debut! Born in Sydney and now living in Manhattan, Maree played Christine Daaé in Cameron Mackintosh's Australian production. Other Australian credits include Cats (Grizabella), Les Misérables, West Side Story (Maria), My Fair Lady (Eliza), Scrooge (Isabel/Helen), two concert productions of Follies (Young Heidi, Young Sally) and the lead in Sondheim's You're Gonna Love Tomorrow at Sydney Opera House. Maree's U.S. credits include Zorba(The Widow), Passion (Fosca, Barrymore Award nomination) and Myths & Hymns (Emily). As always, love and thanks to Jason, Audra and Helena.

Heralded by The New York Times as an "ardent tenor," Carlton Moe debuted at Carnegie Hall with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2013. A native of Portland, Oregon, he has performed with such organizations as the Oregon Symphony, Walla Walla Symphony, Aspen Music Festival, Napa Music Festival, Savannah Voice Festival, Opera in Williamsburg, Charlottesville Symphony Society, and the Martina Arroyo Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Portland State University and a Master of Music degree from Manhattan School of Music, where he attended on a full scholarship.

KELSEY CONNOLLY (Meg Giry)

Broadway debut! New York City: The McKittrick Hotel's The Lost Supper, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Lar Lubovitch Dance Company Artemis in Athens at The Joyce. The Juilliard School, BFA and proud recipient of President Polisi's Artist as Citizen Award. Endless love and gratitude to The Luedtke Agency, Tara Rubin Casting, my friends and family - especially Mom and Dad! www.kelseyhconnolly.com

Phantom national tour; Paul Taylor Dance Company; Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Pennsylvania Ballet; Lincoln Center Festival; Juilliard Opera; Carnegie Hall; Katherine Dunham Documentary Project, Library of Congress. She would like to acknowledge Joe Rubin and Monica Landry for their unyielding support in her professional career and personal evolution.

GISELLE O. ALVAREZ (Ballet Chorus)

Broadway debut! Graduated from Miami City Ballet School in 2004 and was awarded Level 1 in Ballet from National Young Arts Foundation. Companies include Miami City Ballet, Carolina Ballet, The Washington Ballet, CityDance Ensemble, Christopher K. Morgan & Artists and Intermezzo Dance Company. Endless love to the Alvari! Twitter/Instagram: @gigiqtpi

Polly recently appeared in the new Susan Stroman musical, Marie, at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. She has toured the country with An American in Paris and Phantom. She is beyond thankful to have been a part of the Phantom Phamily for so many years! Endless thanks to Denny and Seth, as well as her amazing family. @pollyebaird

Kyle played Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of Phantom opposite Hugh Panaro and Sierra Boggess, and also on the national tour. For two seasons, he co-starred as Hopkins on TV's "The Following" (FOX). He's thrilled to rejoin this amazing company. CA Bay Area born and raised. @dialkyle

Broadway: La Bohéme (Mimí). Regional: Three Mo' Divas (Diva). Metropolitan Opera, Arizona Opera, Spoleto Festival, Michigan Opera Theater, NYCO, Nashville Opera, Teatro dell' Opera di Roma, Thetre du Chtelet, Paris, Deutsche Oper Berlin. Film: Spike Lee's Red Hook Summer (Featured Singer). Love to Mom always. janinahburnett.com

Xiaoxiao was born in China. She danced with Guangzhou Ballet after her graduation from Guangzhou Art School and promoted to Soloist in 2011. In 2012, she joined Roxey Ballet and joined the Suzanne Farrell Ballet in 2014. In 2018, she joined the Metropolitan Opera Ballet at Lincoln Center. She's a dancewear designer as well and launched her line Xiaoxiao Designs in 2015.

ASHLEE DUPRÉ (Ballet Chorus)

Broadway: An American in Paris. Off-Broadway: On Your Toes, Where's Charley? (Encores!), Silence! The Musical. National tours: An American in Paris (Lise understudy, Dance Captain, Swing), Movin' Out (Brenda, Judy) Twyla Tharp's 50th Anniversary Tour. NYSAF: In Your Arms. Phantom (Las Vegas Spectacular). Colorado Ballet. Love to my family and friends.

Jason is thrilled to return to Phantom after 3 years with the Las Vegas company! Broadway/National Tour: Les Misérables (Enjolras). Off-Broadway: The Music Teacher (New Group). Regional: Shakespeare Theater Center, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, 5th Avenue, Sacramento Music Circus, North Shore, TUTS, Boston Lyric Opera, Central City Opera, Carnegie Hall. Love to Joe.

David Michael Garry (Swing)

Broadway/national tour: Carousel, A Bronx Tale, The Last Ship, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, Company. Regionally, David has been seen at The Kennedy Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, Arkansas Rep, Paper Mill Playhouse and many more. David's TV/Film credits include: "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "Flesh & Bone," "Unforgettable" and more!

Joelle made her Broadway debut as Meg and is thrilled to have continued her association with Phantom worldwide, including O Fantasma da Ópera in São Paulo and Das Phantom der Oper in Hamburg. Regional: West Side Story; On the Town; Kiss Me, Kate; Camelot; Cinderella; Gypsy. B.F.A. Juilliard. Many thanks to Denny Berry.

Chris is proud to be making his Broadway debut with Phantom! MM & BM from Rutgers University. Former "National Anthem" singer for the New Jersey Devils (NHL). All my love to Amanda, my angel of music. @cngmusic28 chrisgeorgetti.wordpress.com

Broadway: Company (Kathy) - 2007 Tony Award, revival. National tours: The Phantom of the Opera (Christine Alternate), Show Boat (Magnolia u/s), Secret Garden. Regional: Cabaret (Sally), Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy), South Pacific (Nellie), Victor/Victoria, Evita, Peter Pan. Commercials: Subway, Food Network, QVC. Thanks Mom, Dad, Tom and Barry Kolker. kellygrant.com

Broadway debut! Tours: Evita first national, Cats 30th Anniversary. Concerts: James Taylor's One Man Band album/PBS Great Performances, Tanglewood, Boston's Symphony Hall. National Anthem at Yankee Stadium. Endless thanks to Kristen, Seth, my parents and countless others on the road to The Majestic. www.katharineheaton.com Psalm 28:7

Satomi starred in EFX opposite Phantom originator Michael Crawford and, later, David Cassidy. Credits include Theatre: Mme Giry (Phantom Broadway), Titania (Midsummer...); TV: "Gotham" (FOX), "The Affair" (Showtime), "Family Guy, Live" (Comedy Central); Film: Stuck(Words From Here), Burning Down (Just On Entertainment); Commercial: IBM, SmartWater, Applegate Farms. For Chris, my husband and soulmate.

Broadway/NYC: The Phantom of the Opera, A Chorus Line (Connie, New York City Center), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Nixon in China (Metropolitan Opera), Cinderella (Avery Fisher Hall). Regional: Susan Stroman's Marie (Nicoline, 5th Avenue Theatre, Kennedy Center), The King and I(Lyric Opera Chicago), Cabaret (Frenchy, Cincinnati Playhouse). BFA in Dance, SUNY Purchase.

Twelve Broadway productions including Baron Bomburst in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and revivals of Guys & Dolls, Mame, Brigadoon and ...Forum as standby for Nathan Lane and Whoopi Goldberg! Four seasons Principal Artist NYC Opera. National appearances: Oklahoma! (Jud), Peter Pan (Captain Hook), Waiting for Godot (Vladimir), Shenandoah (Charlie Anderson).

Broadway: Sweeney Todd, Camelot, Cyrano - The Musical, PHANTOM. National Tours: Camelot, PHANTOM. Orchestral soloist: Detroit, Syracuse, Charleston WV, Portland, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Edmonton, Fort Worth Symphonies, Dayton Philharmonic, National Symphony. Ted's solo CD available on iTunes. Proud member of Actors Equity Association for 20 years. tedkeegan.com

KFIR (Slave Master / Solo Dancer)

Kfir toured with Phantom for a year. He began his ballet career in Israel, where he was born and raised. Training: ABT. Principal dancer: Alabama Ballet. Guest artist: U.S. and Japan. A singer/songwriter, Kfir's latest release is the new EP and single "Drama Queen." www.Kfir.com

Broadway: A Little Night Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Fiddler on the Roof (Tzeitel), Gypsy starring Bernadette Peters, Imaginary Friends, Jane Eyre (Blanche Ingram), Les Misérables 10th Anniversary company. TV: "Guiding Light," "As The World Turns," "All My Children." Gina has also worked as a director in the U.S. and Italy.

Broadway debut! Tour: Fame (Iris Kelly). Regional: West Side Story, An American in Paris, Singin' in the Rain. Endless gratitude to Josh, Sofia, Denny, Polly and countless others who helped my dreams come true. To Mom, Dad and Kathleen, thanks for always believing in me! To God be the glory! @kelly.loughran

Scott Mikita played Raoul and The Phantom in three other versions of Phantom. Tours: Hal Prince's Show Boat, Into the Woods, Martin Guerre. Regional: She Loves Me, Company, Christmas Carol (Goodman), Midsummer Night's Dream (Steppenwolf), Great White Hope, Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You. Northwestern graduate. Love to Hannah and Lily.

Broadway: The Woman in White. Off-Broadway: After the Ball (Irish Rep). National tours: Phantom (Raoul), Big (Josh). Vegas: Phantom. Regional: Evita (Che), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Miss Saigon (Chris), Aida (Radames), Sweeney Todd (Anthony), Chess (Freddie). Love and thanks to his family, beautiful wife Bridget and baby boy Connor.

Rachel is grateful to be making her Broadway debut. She recently played Carlotta (Phantom, Germany), Christine (Love Never Dies, Germany), Alternate Christine (Love Never Dies, first national U.S. tour) and is especially grateful to God, her family and friends, KB, Danny at Hudson Artists Agency and Tara Rubin Casting. Ps.98:4-6 @rachelannemooreofficial rachelannemoore.com

Bronson returns to The Majestic Theatre after debuting the role of The Phantom in the American Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. Other: Cats (30th Anniversary Tour) and more than 40 roles internationally. Endless gratitude to Kristen Blodgette and to UIA. For my family, always.

Justin, originally from Vancouver, has performed at The Met Opera, the Tony Awards, The Kennedy Center and in various film and TV productions. Broadway: Movin' Out (swing), Come Fly Away (original cast, dance captain, Hank) Companies: Alberta Ballet, Ballet British Columbia, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. Love to Grandma Lil, Button and Kristina.

Broadway: Kinky Boots, Phantom (Carlotta), La Boheme, The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music. New York: Jerry Springer (Carnegie Hall). Film: Everybody's Fine with Robert DeNiro. TV: "Sweeney Todd (Live from Lincoln Center)," "Tony Awards," "The Sopranos." Extensive solo concert work. Finest production to date: son, David Isaac Fienberg. @ThePatriciaPhillips www.PatriciaPhillips.com.

Raymond Pinto was born in Connecticut. He was featured in the HBO series "Masterclass" starring Bill T. Jones (2009). Raymond is a Princess Grace Award recipient (2012). Upon graduating from The Juilliard School in 2013, he has danced with Les Grands Ballet Canadien de Montreal, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and the Royal Ballet of Flanders.

Broadway and national touring credits include Cats (Gus/Growltiger), Les Miz (Valjean), Evita (Che), Joseph... (Joseph standby), Mame (with Angela Lansbury) and Dreamgirls (original production). Other productions include the European tours of Ken Hill's The Phantom of the Opera(Phantom) and Hair (Claude). Winner, Bay Area Theatre Critics' Circle Award for Assassins (Booth).

Christine Daaé over 3,000 performances (Broadway, world/national tours), Cats (Hamburg), The Secret Garden (JOB), My Fair Lady(Media), concerts. Director/Dramaturg: Steel Magnolias (Seton Hall), Trouble in Tahiti/Filthy Habit (LOON), Adding Machine (B-Side), Belleville (Brooklyn College). Former Midtown Direct Rep Literary Mgr. Faculty @iamusicaltheatre. Story Analyst, Amazon Studios. @marnisee

Ballet: The Kirov Opera Ballet, The Kirov Ballet, The San Francisco Opera, The Los Angeles Opera, guest artist work nationwide. Member of the Jazz Age dance group The Canarsie Wobblers. Founder of Broadway Hearts, a Children's Hospital outreach group and scholarship program. Let's try to make a difference! www.broadwayhearts.com @broadwayhearts

Janet Saia most recently performed in Leonard Bernstein's Mass at Carnegie Hall and as Maxine Faulk in The Night of the Iguana. Touring credits include The Royal National Theatre's production of Carousel (Mrs. Mullin), Cats (Grizabella), 42nd Street (Lorraine) and Martin Guerre (Catherine). Janet holds a B.F.A. from The Boston Conservatory of Music.

PAUL A. SCHAEFER (Marksman)

PAUL A. SCHAEFER is happy performing his Broadway debut. Other shows: My Life with Albertine (u/s lead) Off-Broadway, Thoroughly Modern Millie (u/s both leads) tour, La Chiusa's Giant (u/s Bick) in D.C. and the Beast in Beauty & the Beast in Virginia. TV: "Law & Order," "Guiding Light." To M&D.

Other NYC credits: Fiorello! and Brigadoon (Encores!), An American in Paris (lab). Regional: Sweet Charity, Fiddler on the Roof, Mary Poppins, The Nutty Professor world premiere directed by the legendary Jerry Lewis. TV/Film: "The Punisher" (Netflix), Equal Standard. @carlyblake419

Theater: Hunchback of Notre Dame (Jehan), Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor), The Scarlet Pimpernel (Percy), Carousel (Billy), Camelot (Lionel), Jekyll & Hyde (Jekyll). TV: "As The World Turns" (Patrick), "Guiding Light" (Marco), "All My Children," "Rescue Me." Love to my beautiful wife and family. jeremystolle.com

Phantom national tour; The Foreigner (Maltz Jupiter); Hello! My Baby, Half a Sixpence (Goodspeed); Cabaret (Pittsburgh Public); The Blue Djinn, The Second Tosca (Off Off-Broadway). TV/Film: Ernst in HBO's "Vinyl," "Breaking Bad," "Flesh and Bone," "Royal Pains," "The Carrie Diaries," The Tell-Tale Heart. Graduate of Northwestern University.

Tug is in complete disbelief that he is in The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway: Cats. Tours: Chicago, Evita, Young Frankenstein. BFA Syracuse University, MFA San Diego State University. Endless thanks to this team, his family, friends and teachers. Son of Drew and Becky - he hopes you enjoy the show. tugwatson.com

Jim played "André" (25th Anniversary) and "Raoul" (Broadway and national tour). New York: Little Women (Mr. Brooke), Jerry Springer-The Opera, Showboat (both at Carnegie Hall). Regional: Cabaret (Cliff), Anything Goes (Billy Crocker), Once...in New Jersey (Vinnie). Graduate: Northwestern. Agents: Harden Curtis Associates. For Dad-It's a beautiful day!

Made her Broadway debut in Phantom, and returns after a year in Germany as Christine in Das Phantom der Oper. She also covered Christine on the national tour. Regional: Les Misérables, The Taffetas, Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story. Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, L'Elisir d'Amore.

Broadway: M. Butterfly, The King and I. First national tour: An American in Paris. Regional: Brigadoon (Maggie), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Eliza), In Your Arms (White Snake). Ballet Companies: Milwaukee Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Maryland. Much aloha to my family, John and Patty. @ericawaiyee





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You