Meet the Cast of UNCLE VANYA, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Steve Carell - Vanya An Academy Award nominee, Mr. Carell makes his Broadway and Lincoln Center Theater debut in this production of Uncle Vanya. Carell first garnered critical recognition for his contributions as a correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Over the course of two decades, Carell has successfully segued from the small screen to above-the-title status on the big screen, both in big-budget films and arthouse indies. Recently, Carell has appeared in Wes Anderson’s original film Asteroid City (debuted at the Cannes Film Festival); served as an executive producer and starred in FX’s “The Patient” (Screen Actors Guild Award nomination); co-created, executive produced with Greg Daniels and starred in the Netflix original series “Space Force;” and appeared in two seasons of the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” (SAG and Emmy award nominations). His additional film work includes Paramount’s upcoming If (created and directed by John Krasinski); Minions: The Rise of Gru; the Despicable Me series; Irresistible; Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen; Annapurna’s Vice; Beautiful Boy; Battle of the Sexes (Golden Globe, SAG award nominations); Last Flag Flying; Woody Allen’s Café Society and Melinda and Melinda; The Big Short (Golden Globe Award nomination); Peter Sollett’s Freeheld; Bennett Miller’s Foxcatcher (Academy Award, SAG, BAFTA, Golden Globe award nominations); The-40-Year-Old-Virgin (co-wrote with director Judd Apatow, Writer’s Guild of America Award nomination for “Best Original Screenplay”); Get Smart; Little Miss Sunshine(SAG Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture”); Crazy, Stupid, Love (produced under Carell’s production banner, Carousel Productions); Seeking a Friend For the End of the World; Hope Springs; The Incredible Burt Wonderstone; The Way, Way Back; Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy; Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues; Dr. Seuss’sHorton Hears a Who; and Over the Hedge. On TV Carell completed an eight-year run playing Michael Scott on the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy “The Office” for which he won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for six Emmy awards and four SAG Awards (winning two as a part of the show’s ensemble). Carell and his wife Nancy co-created, and executive produced the TBS police comedy series “Angie Tribeca” (starring Rashida Jones) which ran for four seasons.

William Jackson Harper - Astrov LCT3: After the Blast. An Emmy nominee, William Jackson Harper was recently seen opposite Paul Rudd in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and in MGM’s Landscape with Invisible Hand (premiered at Sundance). In 2022, Harper starred in Peacock’s series “The Resort.” In 2021, he starred as Marcus Watkins in HBO Max’s anthology series “Love Life” (also executive produced; Critics’ Choice and NAACP Image award nominations). He recently completed production on the Netflix limited series “A Man in Full” (executive produced by David E. Kelley and Regina King), and the new animated film Jodie (MTV). In 2021, Harper starred in the indie We Broke Up and as Royal in Barry Jenkins’ Emmy nominated Amazon limited series “The Underground Railroad” (Critics’ Choice Award nomination). From 2016-2020, Harper portrayed Chidi in NBC’s award-winning comedy series “The Good Place” (Emmy nomination and two consecutive Critics’ Choice Award nominations). In 2020, Harper narrated the Marvel audio book series Black Panther: Sins of the King. He also starred in the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible presentation of Stacy Osei-Kuffour’s Animals. In 2019, Harper starred in the Focus Features’ Dark Waters (directed by Todd Haynes). Harper also starred in A24’s thriller Midsommar (directed by Ari Aster). His additional feature film credits include Lost Holiday, Paterson, True Story, All Good Things and How to Tell You’re a Douchebag. On TV, Harper co-starred as Xander in the second season of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan.” Additionally, he has made guest appearances on numerous series including “30 Rock,” “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: CI,” “Deadbeat,” “High Maintenance,” “Unforgettable,” the PBS children’s series “The Electric Company,” and the telefilms “The Breaks” and “The Share.” His theater credits include appearing on Broadway in the Tony Award winning play “All the Way,” with Bryan Cranston; his 2018 playwriting debut with the drama Travisville (Ensemble Studio Theatre); Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust (Roundabout); A Family for All Occasions (LAByrinth); Modern Terrorism (Second Stage); TheTotal Bent, Titus Andronicus, Measure for Measure (The Public); Placebo, A Cool Dip in the Barren Saharan Crick (Playwrights Horizons); and Queens Boulevard, Paradise Park (Signature). Harper also has numerous regional theater credits including Ruined, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing and Romeo and Juliet.

Jayne Houdyshell - Maria LCT: The New Century. Broadway: The Music Man (2022 Tony nomination); King Lear; A Doll’s House, Part 2 (2017 Tony nomination); The Humans (2016 Tony Award); Fish in the Dark; Dead Accounts; Romeo and Juliet; Follies (2012 Tony nomination); The Importance of Being Earnest; Bye Bye Birdie; Wicked; Well (2016 Tony nomination, Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: The Pain and the Itch (Playwrights Horizons), Well (The Public), The Language Archive (Roundabout), Relevance (MCC), The Receptionist (MTC), Much Ado About Nothing(Shakespeare in the Park). Two Drama Desk awards, two Obies and the Lily Award. Regional credits include classical and modern plays at Yale Rep, McCarter, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Arena Stage, Alabama Shakespeare Festival and many others. Film: Causeway, The Humans, Litle Women, The Chaperone, Everybody’s Fine, Changing Lanes, Garden State. TV: “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Good Fight,” “Evil,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Elementary,” “Blue Bloods.”

Alfred Molina - Alexander Alfred Molina was born in Paddington, London to a Spanish immigrant father and an Italian immigrant mother who moved to Britain after WWII. Alfred emigrated to the U.S. in 1993. A seasoned theater and film actor, Molina has been featured in an extensive range of plays and films, from Oklahoma! in the West End (which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award nomination) to Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred made his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza’s Art in 1998 and subsequently performed on Broadway as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Mark Rothko in Red. He was seen on The Pasadena Playhouse stage in his award-winning role in The Father (Ovation Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award) and more recently in Inherit the Wind. He is married to director Jennifer Lee and the couple split their time between New York and Los Angeles.

Anika Noni Rose - Yelena Anika Noni Rose won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Caroline, or Change (also receiving the Lucille Lortel, Theatre World, Obie and Clarence Derwent awards and a Drama Desk nomination). Her additional Broadway credits include A Raisin in the Sun (Tony Award and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Cat on A Hot Tin Roof directed by Debbie Allen and Footloose. Additional stage credits include Carmen Jones (Lucille Lortel and AUDELCO awards; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and the New York Philharmonic's production of Company. Rose drew notice for her acclaimed performance as Regina in Netflix’s most-watched limited series to date, “Maid” (2022 NAACP Image Awards nomination, one of nine she has received). Rose appeared in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix), Lena Waithe’s “Them” (Amazon) and “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu). Additionally, Anika led the cast of BET’s series “The Quad”as Eva Fletcher, starred in the film Everything, Everything and in the History Channel’s adaptation of “Roots” as Kizzy (NAACP Image Award nomination). Anika starred as Lorell Robinson in Dreamgirls (AFI Ensemble Award, SAG Award nomination, Grammy Award nomination). Additional TV and film credits include “The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency” (HBO), For Colored Girls, Half of A Yellow Sun, Assassination Nation and recently, Showtime’s “Let the Right One In.” Anika voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and The Frog, featuring the first African American Disney Princess. The film received three Oscar nominations and Anika became the youngest inductee to ever be honored as a Disney Legend.

Jonathan Hadary - Waffles LCT: Epiphany, Golden Boy, Awake and Sing! (Drama Desk Award). Broadway: Spamalot, All Shook Up, The Best Man, Guys & Dolls, Gypsy (Tony nomination), As Is (Obie Award), Torch Song Trilogy, Gemini. Off-Broadway: A Bright Room Called Day; Coriolanus (Bayfield Award); Indian Summer; Rocket to the Moon (Drama Desk nom); Middle of the Night; The Comedy of Errors; The Destiny of Me; The Winter’s Tale; God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater; Assassins. National Tour: Angels in America (Joseph Jefferson, Helen Hayes Awards). Film: Margaret, Intolerable Cruelty, Bait, A Time to Kill. Television: “Girls5Eva,” “Veep,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “Horace and Pete,” “Russian Doll,” “The Heart, She Holler.”

Spencer Donovan Jones - Neighbor Spencer Donovan Jones (Neighbor). LCT and Broadway debut. National Tour: The King and I. The Muny: The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Tarzan. Jones grew up performing at The Muny in St. Louis and began playing the violin at age four. During the pandemic, he taught himself guitar which led to a newfound interest in songwriting.

Mia Katigbak - Marina LCT3: The Headlands. NY theater: Annie Baker's Infinite Life (Atlantic/National Theatre, London); Romeo and Juliet, Out of Time, Caryl Churchill’s What If If Only (US premiere), Henry VI (St. Clair Bayfield Award for Best Supporting Role in a Shakespeare Play), Awake and Sing (Obie Award) all with NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Co.); Russian Troll Farm an on-line and live-edited play (TheaterWorks Hartford/TheatreSquared/Civilians); A Delicate Balance (Transport Group); Dear Elizabeth (WP); Ivo van Hove’s Scenes From a Marriage (NYTW); Good Person of Szechwan (Foundry/The Public); as well as productions with Soho Rep, New Georges, New Group, Ma-Yi, Target Margin, Clubbed Thumb and Bushwick Starr. Regional: Two River, Yale Rep, Long Wharf, Humana Festival at The Actors Theatre of Louisville, Berkeley Rep, and the Guthrie. TV: “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Sinner,” “Chicago PD,” “Mysteries of Laura,” “Conviction.” Awards include USA Fellowship (2021), TCG’s 2017 Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellow for Distinguished Achievement, Special Drama Desk Award (2019). She is the actor-manager and co-founder of the award-winning, New York City based NAATCO. Education: BA, Barnard College; MA, Columbia University

Michael Bryan French - Performer LCT debut. Broadway: The Minutes; To Kill a Mockingbird; The Height of the Storm; Hillary and Clinton; A Doll’s House, Part 2; The Humans. Off-Broadway: MTC, Roundabout, The Public, Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard, Wooster Group. Film: This Is Where I Leave You, Big Fat Liar. TV: “The Flight Attendant,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Quantum Leap,” “CSI,” “The Good Wife,” “Breaking Bad,” “Elementary,” “24,” “Prison Break,” “X-Files,” “Madoff.”

Marceline Hugot - Performer LCT: Measure for Measure; Marys Seacole (LCT3). Broadway: Prelude to a Kiss (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Cider House Rules (The Atlantic), Christina Alberta’s Father (The Vineyard). Regional: Joy and Pandemic (Huntington); School for Scandal, Private Lives (McCarter); Lake Hollywood (Guthrie); Pride’s Crossing (Old Globe). Film includes She Said, Blow the Man Down, Julie and Julia, The Dictator, United 93 and Working Girl. TV includes “Black Mirror,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Sinner,” “Better Call Saul,” “Godless,” “The Americans,” “The Leftovers” and “30 Rock.”

Brenda Meaney - Performer LCT debut. Off-Broadway: Indian Ink (Roundabout); Incognito (MTC); Party Face (City Center); Fuente Ovejuna (TFANA); Little Gem (Irish Rep); The Mountains Look Different, The New Morality (The Mint). Regional: Venus in Fur, The Hard Problem (ACT); queens (La Jolla); Caucasian Chalk Circle, Owners (Yale Rep); And a Nightingale Sang (Westport Country Playhouse). International: Bedbound (Landmark), Basin (Anu Productions) Film: Fear the Night, There’s Always Hope. TV: “For Life,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Love/Hate.” MFA, Yale School of Drama.