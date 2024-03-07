Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for UNCLE VANYA with Steve Carell, Alison Pill & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway is getting a brand new Chekhov translation this spring season. The women behind the exciting new Lincoln Center Theater revival are Heidi Schreck and Lila Neugebauer.

"I did this translation because I wanted to work with the genius Lila Neugebauer," Schreck explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I am in love with her brain. But beyond that, I used to live in Russia! I translated the Seagull when I was in my early twenties and many other Russian plays. Lila knew this about my history and when she came to me, it felt like a magical moment, wherein two things I love most, Lila and Chekhov, came together."

The duo has brought together an all-star cast of characters, including Steve Carell in the title role, who will make his Broadway debut in the play.

"Meeting and talking to both [Heidi and Lila], they are both so thoughtful and kind and smart and funny and generous," Carell said. "I knew right off the bat that they were going to assemble a cast that was outstanding and also reflected their kindness and generosity of spirit."

He is joined onstage by Jonathan Hadary, William Jackson Harper, Jayne Houdyshell, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose.

In this video, watch as the full cast and creative team tell us all about what this Uncle Vanya will bring to Broadway audiences.