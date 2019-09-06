Meet the Cast of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Now in Previews!

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan will return to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: THE GREAT SOCIETY.



Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, THE GREAT SOCIETY follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Brian Cox is the lead of the hit HBO show "Succession." He recently starred as "Winston Churchill" in the 2017 feature film Churchill. He also plays "Rory" in the film The Etruscan Smile, and "Captain O'Hagan" in Super Troopers 2. He starred alongside Adam Sandler and Peter Dinklage in Pixels, and in The Campaign with Zach Galifianakis and Will Ferrell. He also starred in Edwin Boyd and Coriolanus. He has starred in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Red, The Tell-Tale Heart, Escapist, Wes Craven's Red Eye, Troy, The Bourne Supremacy, Spike Lee's The 25th Hour, Spike Jonze's Adaptation, and Gore Verbinski's The Ring. Other film credits include The Boxer, Kiss the Girls, L.I.E., and Rushmore. His work as Daphne's father on "Frasier" has garnered him a nomination for a 2001-2002 Emmy Award. In 2001, he won the Emmy for his portrayal of Nazi war criminal "Hermann Goering" in TNT's "Nuremberg" for which he was also a Golden Globe and SAG nominee. Brian has collaborated with award-winning playwright Conor McPherson in several productions, including The Weir, and Dublin Carol, in which Brian starred as grim alcoholic undertaker "John Plunkett."

Richard Thomas last appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including You Can't Take It With You, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth Of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at eight years old in Sunrise at Campobello. He was last seen on national tour in the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men and will next star as "Atticus Finch" in the record-breaking production of To Kill A Mockingbird across the country. Thomas is an Emmy Award-winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series "The Waltons." He is best known to contemporary television audiences for his work in the critically renowned series "The Americans" as well as his appearances on "Billions" and the limited series "Tell Me Your Secrets." His feature film performances include Curtis Hanson's Wonder Boys, Tim Blake Nelson's Anesthesia, and Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock. Thomas is also a published author who resides in New York City.

Grantham Coleman (Martin Luther King Jr.)

Grantham Coleman just completed a hugely successful run of The Public Theater's Much Ado About Nothing, which Kenny Leon directed for Shakespeare in the Park. He most recently performed in the Los Angeles Disney Hall production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra immediately following a hugely successful run of Center Theatre Group's production of the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Sweat. Previously, Grantham shot the role of famed Black Panther, Bobby Seale, in Benedict Andrew's upcoming film Against All Enemies in which he stars opposite Kirsten Stewart, Anthony Mackie, and Zazie Beatz. He received amazing reviews as Shakespeare's Danish prince in The Old Globe's production of Hamlet. Several other notable appearances include the Bad Robot produced, Hulu mini-series 11/22/63 alongside James Franco, which is based on Stephen King's novel and Buzzer at The Public Theatre in New York City. Grantham received outstanding praise for his role of Tarell in Alvin McCraney's play Choir Boy at the Geffen, just as he did in the original version at The Manhattan Theatre Club in New York. Grantham's other credits include performing the lead role in Charles Fuller's production of One Night at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and in the Soho Rep Theatre's We Are Proud To Present... His television credits include a guest starring roles in the NBC critically acclaimed comedy "The Carmichael Show," the CBS series "NCIS," "Doubt," the NBC series "The Night Shift," in addition to his work opposite Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in the hit FX television show "The Americans."

Marc Kudisch was last seen on Broadway in Finding Neverland. He has been nominated for the Tony Award three times, first for Thoroughly Modern Millie (Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations as well), then for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Outer Critics nomination as well) and for 9 To 5 (Drama Desk Award Nomination as well). His other Broadway credits include Hand to God, The Apple Tree, Assassins (Drama Desk nomination) Bells Are Ringing, The Public Theatre's production of The Wild Party, The Scarlet Pimpernel, High Society, Beauty and the Beast and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Off-Broadway credits include Fucking A (Signature Theatre), Anatomy Theatre (Prototype Festival), The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theatre), Hand To God (MCC), The Holiday Guys, The Blue Flower (Second Stage) The Minister's Wife (Lincoln Center Theater), The Glorious Ones (Lincoln Center Theater), See What I Wanna See (Drama Desk nomination; Public Theatre) and The Pirates Of Penzance (New York City Opera). Marc created the evening Baritones Unbound which he's previously performed in Boston and in Chicago. Other regional credits include Wonderful Town (L.A. Opera), Tartuffe (Westport Playhouse), Terrence McNally's Golden Age (Helen Hayes Award nom.; Kennedy Center), Sycamore Trees (Helen Hayes Award) and in the American premiere of The Witches of Eastwick - both at The Signature Theatre Company. His television and film credits include The Tick, Mindhunter, Billions, House of Cards, Unforgettable, Power, Person of Interest, Blue Bloods, Best Man In The Dark, Smash, Break-In and Bye Bye Birdie.

Bryce Pinkham (Senator Robert F. Kennedy)

Bryce Pinkham is most widely known for originating the role of 'Monty Navarro' in the Tony Winning Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway, for which he was nominated for Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk awards. He soon after appeared in the Broadway revival of The Heidi Chronicles and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance in 2015. His other Broadway credits include Holiday Inn, Ghost the Musical, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He most recently starred in Superhero at Second Stage Theatre and Benny and Joon a new musical adaptation of the 1993 movie starring Johnny Depp at The Old Globe Theater. His latest onscreen appearances include Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down, Robert De Niro's The Comedian, and as a series regular on PBS's Civil War drama series Mercy Street. His other TV credits include Blindspot, The Good Wife and Person of Interest. @theBrycecapades

Frank Wood (Senator Everett Dirksen)

Frank Wood received the Tony Award and the Drama League Award for Sideman. Broadway: Network; The Iceman Cometh; Clybourne Park; August: Osage County; Born Yesterday; Hollywood Arms. Off-Broadway: In The Blood; Can You Forgive Her; The Babylon Line; The Nether; Angels in America; Spring Awakening. Film: Romeo; Detroit; Gold; St. Vincent; Changeling; Taking of Pelham 123; Dan in Real Life; Thirteen Days; Pollock; People I Know; In America; Down to You; Royal Tennenbaums. TV: "Blacklist"; "The Get Down"; "The Night Of"; "Mozart in the Jungle"; "Newsroom"; "Younger"; "The Good Wife"; "Modern Family"; "Elementary"; "Blue Bloods"; "The Knick"; "Girls"; "Flight of the Conchords"; "Grey's Anatomy"; "Sopranos"; "Law & Order: SVU". Regional: Goodman Theatre; ACT; Long Wharf Theatre; Hartford Stage; Williamstown; Cincinnati Playhouse; Arena Stage; Mark Taper Forum; New York Stage & Film. Education: BA, Wesleyan University; MFA, NYU Graduate Acting Program.

Gordon Clapp (J. Edgar Hoover)

Broadway: Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony nomination, Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: Blood From A Stone, Early History Of Fire (New Group) Trick Or Treat (59E59). Regional: Robert Frost: This Verse Business (Merrimack Rep and other venues), Man In The Ring (Huntington Theatre-IRNE Award), Dig (Dorset Theatre Festival), Midvale High School 50th Reunion (Nora Theatre), Doll's House, Trick Or Treat (Northern Stage (VT), Auld Lang Syne, Measure For Measure (Peterborough Players) Art, Our Town, On Golden Pond (New London Barn). Five seasons with Canada's National Arts Centre Theatre Company. Film: Return Of The Secaucus Seven, Eight Men Out, Matewan, Flags Of Our Fathers, Peter And John, Game Plan. Television: "NYPD BLUE" (12 seasons, Emmy, SAG Award), "Damages," "Chicago Fire," "Grey's Anatomy," "Elementary," "Taking Chance," "Deadwood." He and his wife Elisabeth live in Norwich, Vermont and Boston. Website for his one-man Robert Frost: thisversebusiness.com

Marchánt Davis (Stokely Carmichael)

Marchánt Davis will next be seen playing 'Moses' opposite Anna Kendrick in Chris Morris's The Day Shall Come, produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Anne Carey. Marchánt recently filmed the feature Tuscaloosa, directed by Phil Harder and starring opposite Natalia Dyer. He received a Lortel Award nomination for his recent performance in Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No' Mo' at The Public Theater.

Broadway: Lucky Guy. Most recent regional: King John in King John, Pete Rose (Banned From Baseball), Torvald (Doll's House Part 2), Rooster Byron (Jerusalem), LBJ (All The Way), Heisenberg (Copenhagen), Eddie Carbon (A View From The Bridge), Rothko (Red), Sir Toby Belch (Twelfth Night). Film & TV: Bull, Chappelle's Show, Knight and Day, Freedomland, Big Dogs, The Tick, Poor Behavior. Playwright: Education, Hiding Behind Comets, Clean Alternatives, The Two Of You, Strangerhorse, and four one-man shows. Currently: A musical adaptation of The Learned Ladies with xomposer Ray Leslee, and another musical about a voodoo troupe who happen across what they consider to be the most racist town in America and decide to harvest a soul, called Crazy, Make Crazy with composer Terry Delsing. Also, HBO def Poetry.

Barbara Garrick (Lady Bird Johnson)

Barbara Garrick has been seen on Broadway in: A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Stanley, A Small Family Business and Eastern Standard. Off-Broadway includes: Later Life with Keen Co., The City of Conversation at Lincoln Center Theater at the Mitzi Newhouse, Beauty on the Vine opposite Olivia Wilde at Epic Theatre Co., Eight Days Backwards at the Vineyard Theatre, The Winter's Tale at Classic Stage Company, Baby Anger at Playwrights Horizons, Elliot Loves (standby for Christine Baranski) at The Promenade Theatre directed by Mike Nichols, Eastern Standard at MTC, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at Roundabout Theatre Company. Regional Theatre includes the world premieres of Ridiculous Fraud by Beth Henley, Safe As Houses by Richard Greenberg, Eastern Standard by Richard Greenberg, and the workshop of My Good Name by Arthur Laurents. Other regional credits include Way of the World at the Shakespeare Theatre in DC, The Tempest and Romeo and Juliet. Film credits include: That Awkward Moment, You're Killing Me Susana with Gael Garcia Bernal, Loss of A Teardrop Diamond with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Evans, Jumper, Far From Heaven, Pollock, The Ice Storm, A Couch In New York by Chantal Akerman with Juliet Binoche, Miami Rhapsody with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kevin Pollak, The Firm, Sleepless In Seattle, Postcards From The Edge, Working Girl and Eight Men Out. On television she can be currently seen as "DeDe Halcyon" in Netflix "Tales of the City" (2019) and in the original "Tales of the City" (1993) also on Netflix. For Showtime she continued her role of "DeDe" in "More Tales of the City" and "Further Tales of the City," in which she was nominated for a Canadian Gemini nomination for the latter. Barbara also played "Allison Perkins" on "One Life To Live" on & off contract from 1984-2013. She has appeared on all three "Law & Order" shows, "Sex and the City," and in Todd Haynes' "Dottie Gets Spanked" on PBS. She is a proud member of The Actor's Center.

David Garrison, best known as Steve Rhoades on television's "Married With Children," most recently appeared on Broadway with Chita Rivera in The Visit. His other Broadway credits include Wicked (Carbonell Award), A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine (Tony Award nomination), Titanic, Torch Song Trilogy, The Pirates of Penzance, Bells Are Ringing, A History of the American Film, and-for City Center's Encores!-Working, Strike Up the Band and Little Me. Off-Broadway, he co-starred in the 30th anniversary revival of I Do! I Do! (Drama Desk nomination), and as Hannibal Lecter in Silence! The Musical, and was featured in The Cradle Will Rock, Dead Poets Society, Middletown, New Jerusalem, Geniuses, The Torch-Bearers, It's Only a Play, and By The Way Meet Vera Stark. He received a Helen Hayes Award for his work in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along at Arena Stage, and has starred in Die Fledermaus at the Santa Fe Opera, Candide at the Glimmerglass Festival, Tom Stoppard's Travesties at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and the world premiere of Randy Newman's Faust at both the La Jolla and Goodman Theatres. His many television credits include guest performances on "30 Rock," "The Good Wife," "Madame Secretary," "Law and Order," "The West Wing," "The Practice," "NYPD Blue," "Without a Trace," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Judging Amy," "Murphy Brown," "Murder She Wrote," "Ed," "L.A. Law," Tom Clancy's "Op Center," and the PBS Great Performances presentations of On the Town with the London Symphony, and "Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall." He is a summa cum laude graduate of Boston University's School of Theatre Arts, and is a recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award.

Ty Jones (Reverend Ralph Abernathy)

NAACP Award Winner, Ty Jones is the Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH). He is a 2013 recipient of the Council of the City of New York Proclamation Award. His role with CTH since 2003 has included: actor, producer, managing director, development director and Board Chair. Under Jones' leadership, the company has developed a template whose core of financial discipline, precision marketing, and exceptional programming, has resulted in CTH's growth and stability. Mr. Jones initiated Uptown Meets Downtown, a program comprising strategic partnerships with downtown theatres designed to share production costs and build artistic bridges between communities. He also led the inaugural Uptown Shakespeare in the Park, bringing free, outdoor, professional theatre to Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park for an extended run. CTHNYC.ORG #supportarts! His Broadway debut was in the role of Lt. Byers in Judgment at Nuremberg. He was also seen in the Tony Award-winning production of Henry IV and Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington. He won an OBIE Award for his portrayal of Archibald in the revival of the critically acclaimed off-Broadway production, The Blacks: A Clown Show. For CTH, Ty received Audelco nominations for his performances in Macbeth, Trojan Women, Romeo and Juliet, and won Best Actor for his portrayal of Nat Turner in Emancipation: Chronicles of the Nat Turner Rebellion. Principal film roles include his work in When They See Us, The Taking of Pelham123, Redacted, and Clifford: The Big Red Dog. He has been seen in a number of episodics such as "Madam Secretary," "Blacklist," "Chicago PD," "Elementary," and currently stars as Jerry Donavan on "POWER," the number one show on the Starz network. As a writer, Ty Jones' play Emancipation: Chronicles of the Nat Turner Rebellion, premiered for the award-winning Classical Theatre of Harlem. Jones first created Emancipation as a screenplay; it was selected as a finalist in The Sundance Institute Feature Film Program, was endorsed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, received Honorable Merit from the Writer Digest Screenwriters Association, and won the San Francisco Black Film Festival Screenwriting Competition. Mr. Jones received his M.F.A. from the University of Delaware's Professional Theatre Training Program, where he was the recipient of the Presidential Citation for Outstanding Achievement Award as an alum, and was named "One of 25 to Watch" in Time Out magazine. Ty and his wife Jill are the proud parents of Kaden Kennedy, Roen Emersyn and Emery Mason.

Christopher Livingston (James Bevel, Jimmie Lee Jackson)

Christopher Livingston makes his Broadway debut in The Great Society. He was last seen in Something Clean at Roundabout Underground. His New York credits include On the Grounds of Belonging, Party People, and The Urban Retreat at The Public Theater. He was also seen in Wilder Gone in Clubbed Thumb's Summer Works, Julius Caesar at the Delacorte, Peerless at Cherry Lane and The Architecture of Becoming with Women's Project. Select regional theaters include The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Long Wharf, The McCarter, A.C.T., Yale Rep., Berkeley Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland Center Stage and The Virginia Stage Company. Christopher received his BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

Angela Pierce has worked extensively in television, film and theatre. This coming fall she'll be appearing on "The Deuce" for HBO, after having wrapped last Spring on CBS's "NCIS: New Orleans." With a significant resume on and off Broadway, including the Tony Award-winning Oslo (JT Rogers, direction Bartlett Sher at Lincoln Center Theatre), for which she won an Obie Award for Best Ensemble, Angela's varied and considerable career has taken her all over the United States and England, where she was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Complete Works Festival. She is widely recognized for her achievements - Boston Film Festival Best Actress Winner for Delinquent, Best Actress nominee by the Connecticut Critics Circle, the Seattle Times and the Arizona Theatre Awards of Excellence. Angela is a Drama Division graduate of The Juilliard School, alumna and Board Member of The Acting Company, adjunct professor at Sarah Lawrence College Theatre Department, and teaching Guest Artist for Broadway InMotion. Representation; Henderson Hogan Agency, Jeff Berger Mgmt., Abrams Artists (VO), KMR Talent (OCC) angelakpierce.com

Matthew Rauch has appeared on Broadway in Junk, The Merchant of Venice, and Prelude to a Kiss and Off-Broadway in A Particle of Dread and Book of Days at Signature Theatre, Kin at Playwrights Horizons, The Winter's Tale for Shakespeare in the Park, The Duchess of Malfi, Edward the Second, and The Revenger's Tragedy at Red Bull Theater, Still Life at MCC, and more. He performed the title roles in Richard the Third at the Shakespeare Theater and Macbeth at Hartford Stage, and has worked at Arena Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Williamstown, Long Wharf, and many others. Film and TV credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, The Tale, Daddy, Labor Day, Phil Spector, and No Reservations, as well as all four seasons of Banshee, recurring roles on Chicago PD, Chambers, Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Shades of Blue, and Treme, and roles on Seven Seconds, Bull, The Good Wife, SVU, The Blacklist, Law & Order, and many more. He is the recipient of the Callaway Award for The Duchess of Malfi, the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for Macbeth, and the Emery Battis Acting Award for Richard III.

Nikkole Salter is a Los Angeles-born and OBIE Award-winning actress and writer. Ms. Salter arrived onto the professional scene with her co-authorship and co-performance (with Danai Gurira) of the Pulitzer Prize nominated play, In the Continuum. For its Off-Broadway run at Primary Stages, the Perry Street Theatre, and for its US State Department and Bloomberg sponsored international tour, Ms. Salter received an OBIE Award and the NY Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Award for Best New American Play, the Seldes-Kanin fellowship from the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Global Tolerance Award from the Friends of the United Nations, to name a few. Ms. Salter also received Helen Hayes and Black Theatre Alliance nominations for Best Actress for her performance. As an actress, Ms. Salter's theatre credits include Stick Fly (IRNE Award nomination; co-produced by Arena Stage and the Huntington Theatre), Tarell McCraney's Head of Passes (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Macbeth (Shakespeare Theatre), and Dominique Morisseau's Mud Row (People's Light Theatre). Ms. Salter can also be seen in Gavin O'Connor's feature film Pride & Glory, Harold Jackson III's independent film Last Night, Forrest Whitaker's new series "Godfather of Harlem," and is heard as the voice of Laticia in Rockstar Games' video game release, Midnight Club: Los Angeles. As a dramatist, Ms. Salter's work has appeared in over 20 Off-Broadway, regional and international theatres. The National Black Theatre production of her play Carnaval was nominated for 7 AUDELCO awards, including Best Playwright and Best Production and won for Best Ensemble Performance. Ms. Salter is a 2014 MAP Fund Grant recipient, a Eugene O'Neill Theater Center National Playwrights Conference semi-finalist, USA Fellowship nominee, a two-time Playwright's of New York Fellowship nominee. She is currently working on commissions from Woolly Mammoth, the National New Play Network/Cleveland Public Theatre, a musical with Neworks Productions, and is in development to write the television adaptation of Claude Brown's New York Times Bestselling novel, "Manchild in the Promised Land." BFA, Howard University. MFA, New York University.

Tramell Tillman is a DC/MD native. Some of his theatre credits include: Carmen Jones (CSC), Tis Pity She's a Whore (Red Bull), Sweat (Oregon Shakes and Arena), All the Roads Home (Cincinnati Playhouse), Hamlet, The Wiz, (OSF), A Raisin in the Sun, The Tempest (Chautauqua), The Whipping Man (Clarence Brown). He can also be found on television: "Dietland" (AMC), "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX), "The Hunt" (Amazon), "Elementary" (CBS), and "Difficult People" (Hulu). He is a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee MFA program and a former member of the Chautauqua conservatory program. Watch his journey on Facebook, IG: Tramellington, or Twitter: @TramellTillman. Tillman is repped by Principal Entertainment and Boals, Winnett & Associates.

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar (TFANA), Days to Come (Mint), 7th of October (Working Theatre). National tour of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps. Ten seasons as a company member with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, spanning the past 22 years, with roles in 21 productions, including Kit Marlowe (Shakespeare in Love), Malvolio (Twelfth Night), Petruchio (Taming of the Shrew), Oberon (Midsummer Night's Dream), George Page (Merry Wives), Antipholus of Ephesus (Comedy of Errors) and Orlando (As You Like It). Regional credits include three seasons with American Players Theatre (Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Book of Will, Game of Love and Chance, Much Ado About Nothing, Timon of Athens), Twelfth Night (Cal Shakes), A Christmas Story, Born Yesterday, Evie's Waltz (Repertory Theatre of St Louis), The King and I (Dallas Summer Musicals), The North Pool, Doubt, The Foreigner, (Cincinnati Playhouse), Doubt (Actor's Theatre of Louisville), Anna Karenina, Cyrano, The Shaughraun, Lady Windermere's Fan, Sueño, Mary Stuart, Richard III (Milwaukee Rep), All's Well That Ends Well, The Foreigner (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Syracuse Stage, Berkeley Rep, Yale Rep, Geva Theatre Center Indiana Rep and Two River Theatre. Television and film credits include "To the Flame," "Prophet of Evil," "Secret Bodyguard."

Robyn Kerr is a Jamaican Scottish actress now living and working in the US. Theater includes: A Midsummer Night's Dream (California Shakespeare Theater), Pride and Prejudice (Syracuse Stage), The Heart of Robin Hood & Rip Van Winkle (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre, Broadway National Tour), Knives in Hens (The Shop, 59E59 Theater), Love's Labour's Lost (Great Lakes Theater), Dark Vanilla Jungle (The Shop, Here Arts). Television: "Murphy's Law" (ITV), "Casualty" (BBC), "MI5" (BBC). Film: Stud Life, Scoop, Hank and Asha. Training: Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Regional theatre: Olney: The Piano Lesson; Folger: Julius Caesar; Woolly Mammoth: The Convert, Civilization;Studio: Fucking A; Roadhouse Theatre: Father Comes Home From the Wars Parts 1 and 2; Arena Stage: All the Way, Ruined; The Great Society; Guthrie: We Are Proud..., Guess Who's Coming to Dinner; Marin Theatre Company: The Convert; Interact Theatre: We Are Proud.... Training: Morehouse College.

Broadway: Oslo (Best Play Tony Award), Macbeth, King Lear (all at Lincoln Center Theater), INK, Julius Caesar, Execution of Justice. Off-Broadway: Oslo (Ensemble Obie Award); Othello, Richard II, King John, Julius Caesar, Two Gentlemen of Verona (all at The Public); and Domino at New York Theatre Workshop.

Broadway: Lincoln Center (Cymbeline). Off-Broadway: The Public's Mobile Unit, Irondale, PRTT, INTAR, Abingdon. Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Guthrie Theater, Portland Center Stage, Two River, NY Stage & Film, Shakespeare Theatre, Studio Theatre. Film/TV: Detachment, "Law & Order: CI," "Law & Order: SVU," "Mercy," "One Life to Live." BFA: Boston University.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





