Meet the Cast of EUREKA DAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Theatre Club's Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, officially begins previews tonight, November 25. The production stars Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. The production officially opens December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Eureka Day below!

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.