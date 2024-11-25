Meet the Cast of EUREKA DAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The production officially opens December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Manhattan Theatre Club's Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, officially begins previews tonight, November 25. The production stars Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. The production officially opens December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Eureka Day below!
Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.
As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.
Amber Gray - Carina
AMBER GRAY has originated roles in numerous productions over the years including: Claudia in Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are; Persephone in Hadestown; Hélène in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Laurey in Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma!; and Zoe in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ An Octoroon. Other theatre gems include Sam Gold’s Macbeth on Broadway and Taylor Mac’s A 24 Decade History of Popular Music. Gray is a company member of The TEAM and has codeveloped and performed in their Mission Drift, Primer for a Failed Superpower, and the upcoming Reconstruction. theteamplays.org. Gray can always be found with radical performance community Reverend Billy and The Stop Shopping Choir who just wrapped up Neil Young’s Love Earth Tour as the opener. revbilly.com. TV/Film: upcoming “Long Bright River,” Barry Jenkins’ “Underground Railroad,” Broadway cult favorites “Submissions Only” and “The Gilded Age,” Ben Stiller’s “Escape at Dannemora,” Alex Harvey’s Walden: Life in the Woods, Gabe Braden’s Where There’s Smoke, Mariama Diallo’s Master, Michael VQ’s Submission, and The Arens’ Heartworm. MFA: NYU.
Jessica Hecht - Suzanne
JESSICA HECHT last appeared on Broadway in MTC’s production of Summer, 1976, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her performance. Her previous Broadway credits include The Price, Fiddler on the Roof, The Assembled Parties, Harvey, After the Fall, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Julius Caeser, and her Tony Award-nominated performance in A View from the Bridge. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in King Lear, Stage Kiss, Three Sisters, The Orchard, Letters from Max, and Admissions (Obie Award & Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination). Her recent television appearances include the Netflix series “Special,” for which she received an Emmy Award Nomination, and her roles on “Tokyo Vice,” “Super Pumped,” “The Sinner,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Dickinson,” “The Boys,” and “Succession.” She is also recognizable to television audiences from her roles in the beloved series “Friends” and “Breaking Bad.” Her film performances include A+, Anesthesia, J. Edgar, The Grey Zone, The Sitter, My Soul to Take, Dan in Real Life, Sideways, The Atlantic City Story, The Sunlit Night, Home, and the recently completed Eleanor the Great directed by Scarlett Johansson.
Bill Irwin - Don
BILL IRWIN is an actor, director, writer, and clown. His original works include The Regard of Flight; Largely New York; Fool Moon; Old Hats; and The Happiness Lecture. Broadway: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; The Goat; Waiting For Godot; The Iceman Cometh; Fool Moon; Largely New York; Bye Bye Birdie. Off-Broadway: The Regard of Flight; Endgame; Old Hats; On Beckett (an evening of passages from the writings of Samuel Beckett). Television: “The Dropout;” “Elmo’s World” (Mr. Noodle); “CSI;” “Legion;” “Law and Order SVU;” “New Amsterdam;” “Blue Bloods;” “Quarry.” Film: Rustin; Rachel Getting Married; The Grinch Who Stole Christmas; Spoiler Alert; Interstellar; Eight Men Out; Stepping Out; Silent Tongue. He gratefully acknowledges awards and fellowships that have allowed a life in the theatre.
Thomas Middleditch - Eli
THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH is best known for his starring role in Mike Judge’s critically acclaimed HBO series, “Silicon Valley.” Thomas’ performance garnered him a 2016 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, along with three Critics’ Choice nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Thomas most recently starred opposite Annaleigh Ashford in the CBS comedy series, “B Positive,” executive produced by Chuck Lorre, and he currently voices the lead in the animated Hulu series, “Solar Opposites.” Thomas starred in Netflix’s first ever improv special, “Middleditch and Schwartz,” based off of his nationally toured two-man improv show with Ben Schwartz. Film credits include: Zombieland: Double Tap, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Tag, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Additional TV credits include: “The Good Fight,” “You’re the Worst,” and “Drunk History.”
Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz - Meiko
Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz is a bicoastal theater, film, and television actress. In Los Angeles, she has originated roles such as Kat in the Steinberg Award-winning How the Light Gets In and Sei Shonagon in Unrivaled. She also recently played Elena in Pasadena Playhouse’s Uncle Vanya as part of their Tony-Award winning season. TV work includes Swarm (Amazon Prime), The Resident (CBS), The Flash (CW), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Scandal (ABC), Longmire (Netflix), Station 19 (ABC) and Magnum PI (CBS). Recent film work includes Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, directed by John Lee Hancock. BFA: Boston University. This is her Broadway debut.
