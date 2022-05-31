Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's Montana Levi Blanco, Palmer Hefferan & Adam Rigg

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Montana Levi Blanco, Palmer Hefferan, and Adam Rigg.

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Their Nominations: Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Sound Desiogn of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play

The Show: The Skin of Our Teeth

Watch below as they tell us more about what this nomination means to them!