Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet the Nominees
Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's Montana Levi Blanco, Palmer Hefferan & Adam Rigg

The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

May. 31, 2022  

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Montana Levi Blanco, Palmer Hefferan, and Adam Rigg.

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's Montana Levi Blanco, Palmer Hefferan & Adam Rigg
More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Their Nominations: Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Sound Desiogn of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play

The Show: The Skin of Our Teeth

Watch below as they tell us more about what this nomination means to them!

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's Montana Levi Blanco, Palmer Hefferan & Adam Rigg
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV