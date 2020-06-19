Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 5!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and guest judges Orfeh and Andy Karl, saved Jack Ducat.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

