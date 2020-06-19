Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 5!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.
Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan
As If We Never Said Goodbye
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan
READ: How The Color Purple Touches Contestant Terrence Bogan's Heart
Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School
It's Quiet Uptown
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Swickle
READ: Amanda Swickle Talks About Her Love for Performing
Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School
Crossing A Bridge
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte
READ: Musical Theatre Means Everything to Contestant Hannah Tramonte
Robert Montano from Centereach High School
This Is The Moment
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano
READ: Robert Montano Shares a Fond Memory He Has From the Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School
Beautiful City
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino
READ: Franco Tomaino Applied for Next on Stage to 'Get Out Of My Comfort Zone'
And the judges saved...
Jack Ducat from Carmel High School
Disappear
Click Here for More Information on Jack Ducat
READ: Theatre Makes Contestant Jack Ducat 'Optimistic and Joyful'
Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and guest judges Orfeh and Andy Karl, saved Jack Ducat.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
