Musical Theatre Means Everything to Contestant Hannah Tramonte - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Hannah Tramonte, a 2023 graduate of Highland High School, is back again this week in our top 10!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I was scrolling through Instagram one night and I saw the competition pop up in my feed. I was already entering a few other competitions and so I decided to enter this one too not thinking much would come from it. Then all of sudden I am here!! Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that it would've led to something as incredible as this!

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I remember seeing my little sister debut as Jasmine in her school musical "Aladdin" and I was so proud of her for getting up on stage and following her own dreams. It was moving to see that she was up there doing what she loves and we are able to share that love for the theatre together.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

EVERYTHING!! I love performing on stage, expressing myself through music, and working with others that share the same love for theatre as I do. Theatre gives me the opportunity to be myself and share my passion to reach and inspire others.

Want to see Hannah in the top 5? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You