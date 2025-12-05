 tracker
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Release Broadway Cast Album

Ted Arthur, the Music Director for the production, took to Instagram stories to share a video of himself in the recording studio.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is recording an original Broadway cast album! Ted Arthur, the Music Director for the production, took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself in a recording studio, along with the show's percussionist.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is currently playing now at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts star in the production. Read the reviews HERE!

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.



