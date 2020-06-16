Robert Montano Shares a Fond Memory He Has From the Radio City Christmas Spectacular - Next on Stage
The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!
Robert Montano, a 2021 graduate of Centereach High School, was saved from the bottom three by the judges last week!
Why did you apply for Next on Stage?
I applied for Next on Stage for two reasons, the first being the amazing help, notes, and critiques I have gotten from the judges. Their thoughts on all of my performances have been so helpful and informative which is something I always need. Secondly, as soon as I found out I could send $1000.00 to the charity of my choice, I knew I had to fight for those amazing children of Stonybrook Hospital, and will do anything to put smiles on their faces.
What is a fond memory you have from a past production?
A fond memory I have from a past production is my very first performance as Patrick in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, I was a freshman in High School, and the only other performance I had ever been in was my middle school play. I remember walking out on that stage for the first time, and everything just stood still, I'll never forget the silence of 6,000 people waiting for the first line, its a feeling I will never forget.
Share a memory from seeing a show.
I remember seeing Jersey Boys when I was in 6th grade. It was the first broadway show I've ever seen. From all of the lights, to the energy of the show, and the crowd, I instantly fell in love with the art of musical theater and ever since that day, I always said I wanted to do that one day.
Want to see Robert in the top 5? Vote for him HERE!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)