Robert Montano Shares a Fond Memory He Has From the Radio City Christmas Spectacular - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Robert Montano, a 2021 graduate of Centereach High School, was saved from the bottom three by the judges last week!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next on Stage for two reasons, the first being the amazing help, notes, and critiques I have gotten from the judges. Their thoughts on all of my performances have been so helpful and informative which is something I always need. Secondly, as soon as I found out I could send $1000.00 to the charity of my choice, I knew I had to fight for those amazing children of Stonybrook Hospital, and will do anything to put smiles on their faces.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

A fond memory I have from a past production is my very first performance as Patrick in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, I was a freshman in High School, and the only other performance I had ever been in was my middle school play. I remember walking out on that stage for the first time, and everything just stood still, I'll never forget the silence of 6,000 people waiting for the first line, its a feeling I will never forget.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I remember seeing Jersey Boys when I was in 6th grade. It was the first broadway show I've ever seen. From all of the lights, to the energy of the show, and the crowd, I instantly fell in love with the art of musical theater and ever since that day, I always said I wanted to do that one day.

Want to see Robert in the top 5? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

