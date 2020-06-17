How The Color Purple Touches Contestant Terrence Bogan's Heart - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Terrence Bogan, a 2020 graduate of Mark T. Sheehan High School, has been wowing the judges week after week!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I remember I was in Beauty and the Beast my freshman year, I was playing Lumiere, and in our second show I had forgot a line to the song "Be Our Guest" and one of my cast mates hopped in right away to get me back on track and all of my cast mates consoles me backstage after that traumatizing event. It made me realize how Theatre doesn't just help you make friends, it helps you make a family.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I remember seeing The Color Purple on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs theater in 2016. I remember being captivated by the voices I was hearing on stage, it was on a whole other level. I remember at the beginning of the show Danielle Brooks looked me right in the eyes, smiled and waved. It made me realize the connection audience member truly have with the actors on stage.

What is your favorite musical and why?

My Favorite Musicals are The Color Purple, and Once on this Island. I love them mainly because I love seeing people who look like me up on stage doing amazing things. Also the music and stories really touch my heart.

Want to see Terrence in the top 5? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

