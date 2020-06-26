Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 3!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 6.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You