Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 3!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 6.
Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan
A Piece Of Sky
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan
READ: Terrence Bogan Is Grateful for His Great Support System
Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School
In My Dreams
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte
READ: How Hannah Tramonte Found Inspiration in The Sound of Music
Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School
Out There
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino
And the judges saved...
Robert Montano from Centereach High School
Why God Why
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano
READ: Robert Montano 'Lives and Breathes' Musical Theatre
Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and guest judge Derek Klena, saved Robert Montano.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
