Robert Montano 'Lives and Breathes' Musical Theatre - Next on Stage
We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!
Contestant Robert Montano shares more about his charity, what musical theatre means to him and what he's been up to during his quarantine!
What charity did you pick and why?
I chose the Ronald McDonald house. I chose this charity because I have been performing for the children of Stonybrook Hospital for almost 6 years now, and I've made so many friends there, they deserve to be happy and every little bit counts.
What does musical theatre mean to you?
Musical theater is my life, I live and breathe musical theater, It's my passion in life and it is where I am most happy. From Singing to acting, musical theater has given me a purpose in life and I love portraying characters that are out of my comfort zone.
What is your favorite musical and why?
My favorite musical is Dear Evan Hansen, Evan is a dream roll of mine, I feel so connected to him in many aspects, and it would be an honor to be able to become him and portray him on stage.
What have you been doing during quarantine?
I have been writing music, learning new show tunes, and taking care of my two bearded dragons!
Give a shoutout!
I'd like to shout out my family, friends, and the Middle Country School district for getting me this far! It has been an honor!
Want to see Robert in the final 3? Vote for him HERE!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.
Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Betty Buckley Calls on Andrew Lloyd Webber to Take Legal Action Against the Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' From CATS at Rallies
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Tribute In Honor of Juneteenth
Hamilton has released a video tribute in honor of Juneteenth. ... (read more)