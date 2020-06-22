Robert Montano 'Lives and Breathes' Musical Theatre - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Robert Montano shares more about his charity, what musical theatre means to him and what he's been up to during his quarantine!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Ronald McDonald house. I chose this charity because I have been performing for the children of Stonybrook Hospital for almost 6 years now, and I've made so many friends there, they deserve to be happy and every little bit counts.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theater is my life, I live and breathe musical theater, It's my passion in life and it is where I am most happy. From Singing to acting, musical theater has given me a purpose in life and I love portraying characters that are out of my comfort zone.

What is your favorite musical and why?

My favorite musical is Dear Evan Hansen, Evan is a dream roll of mine, I feel so connected to him in many aspects, and it would be an honor to be able to become him and portray him on stage.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been writing music, learning new show tunes, and taking care of my two bearded dragons!

Give a shoutout!

I'd like to shout out my family, friends, and the Middle Country School district for getting me this far! It has been an honor!

Want to see Robert in the final 3? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

