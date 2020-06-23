Terrence Bogan Is Grateful for His Great Support System - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Terrence Bogan shares more about his charity, the importance of loving yourself, and getting ready for college football!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Trevor Project. I chose this charity because I remember being in a very bad space due to my acceptance, or lack thereof, of my sexuality. Being a star athlete in high school, it was hard for me to feel comfortable being openly gay. I luckily had a great support system that I am forever grateful for. I know that there are people who are like me, and totally different from me, who struggle with loving themselves and can't find the help that they need when they're in a sometimes dangerous mental health state. That is why I chose the Trevor Project, because I feel that what they stand for and what they do to help LGBTQ+ youth is awesome.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

My director recommended it!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theater to me is an escape from all the troubles in your life, whether you're watching it or you're in it. It's a chance for you to connect to people through music and acting, and it means the world to me.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been preparing for College football by staying in shape and staying in zoom meetings with coaches. I have also been training vocally to help preserve and expand my vocal abilities.

Give a shoutout!

I would like to wish my best friend EMMA CONNORS, the best of luck, and no matter what I am so proud of you!

Want to see Terrence in the final 3? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 3! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You