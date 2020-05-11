Maulik Pancholy and the Original Cast of THE AWAKE to be Featured on DPS ON AIR
This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features Maulik Pancholy, Andy Phelan, and Lori Prince - the original cast of the 59E59 production of Ken Urban's play "The Awake"- performing monologues from the play.
"DPS On Air" is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community. Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Lauren Gunderson ("The Book of Will"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), John Patrick Shanley ('Doubt"), Diane Davis ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"), Molly Bernard ("Younger") and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Shanley, Donald Margulies ("Dinner with Friends"), Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), Crystal Skillman ("Open"), Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.
Watch here: bit.ly/DPSOnAir
Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 plays and musicals are available via www.dramatists.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
