Mark Ballas Will Strut His Stuff in KINKY BOOTS For Two More Weeks

BroadwayWorld can confirm that Emmy-nominated and two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion Mark Ballas will extend his stay as 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots for an additional two weeks. now through November 18

Ballas most recently performed on Broadway as the final 'Frankie Valli' in the Broadway run of Jersey Boys. He returned to the role at The Muny in St. Louis this past summer.

"I am so ready to come back to Broadway and can't wait to step into those iconic boots and be part of the Kinky Boots legacy," Ballas said. "Kinky Boots is a heartfelt, positive, and joyous show with an even more beautiful message that we all need right now more than ever. It will be an honor to perform alongside this amazing company and get to tell this story eight times a week!"

Mark Ballas is an accomplished actor, singer, dancer, and musician who trained at The Italia Conti Performing Arts School in London. Mark recently made his Broadway debut in the final cast of Jersey Boys playing 'Frankie Valli,' a role he reprised in the Los Angeles run and at The MUNY this summer. Additional theatre credits include The Buddy Holly Story, Copacabana (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar(Judas), and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Mark is also half of music duo ALEXANDER JEAN, alongside his wife, BC Jean. Their first single "ROSES & VIOLETS" debuted at #1 on the singer songwriter iTunes chart, #6 on the iTunes overall chart, charted in 7 countries. The duos first EP "HEAD HIGH" & second EP "HIGH ENOUGH" both hit #1 on the singer songwriter albums chart & Top 30 on the overall chart. The duo also toured the United States 3 times throughout 2016 & 2017; their most recent tour was opening for Violinist Lindsey Stirling on her sold out Warmer in the Winter Tour, they are currently working on their 3rd release. Mark is also an accomplished flamenco and electric-guitar player. He also captivated audiences on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" for 19 seasons. He's a two-time champion, 10-time finalist, and 2011 Emmy nominee for his work on the show. Choreography credits include Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial starring Sofia Vergara and the Oscar commercial for Shonda Rhimes' The Catch.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes: J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), David Cook (Charlie Price), Carrie St. Louis (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Caroline Bowman, Marcus Neville, Callan Bergmann, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Blaine Alden Krauss, Kyle Post, Charlie Sutton, Joey Taranto, Corey Mach, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jennifer Perry, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Meryn Beckett, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Justin Colombo, Alfred Dalpino, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Christy Faber, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Cooper Lantz, Eric Leviton, John Jeffrey Martin, Julia McLellan, Michael Milkanin, Connor Mills, Christian Mullins, Nathan Peck.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

