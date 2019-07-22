Marcus Institute For Vocal Arts Announces 2019-20 Season

Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts, under the leadership of artistic director Brian Zeger, announces its 2019-20 season of opera and vocal arts performances. Highlights of the upcoming season include three mainstage operas: Mozart's Così fan tutte, conducted by alumnus Nimrod David Pfeffer and directed by faculty member David Paul, on November 13, 15, and 17, 2019, in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater; Virgil Thomson's The Mother of Us All, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts and the New York Philharmonic with Juilliard singers, conducted by Daniela Candillari and directed by Louisa Proske, on February 8, 11, 12, and 14, 2020, in the Charles Engelhard Court at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; and Puccini's La bohème, conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson and directed by Stephen Wadsworth, on April 22, 24, and 26, 2020, in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater.



Additionally, Juilliard singers and Juilliard415 will present a concert version of Handel's Rinaldo, conducted by Nicholas McGegan, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall.



Juilliard and New York Festival of Song will present "Cubans in Paris" featuring Juilliard singers and pianist Steven Blier on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater.



Other highlights include the Alice Tully Vocal Arts Recital with mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey, who was named a 2017 grand finals winner by the Metropolitan Opera National Council, and pianist Brian Zeger on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall; Juilliard Songfest, a program curated and performed by pianist Brian Zeger and featuring Juilliard singers, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Alice Tully Hall; and the Vocal Arts Honors Recital (singers to be announced in December) on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall.



Vocal master classes will be announced at a later date.



Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts was established in 2010 by the generous support of Ellen and James S. Marcus. Juilliard Opera 2019-20 Calendar of Events

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 7:30pm

Friday, November 15, 2019, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2pm

Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 155 West 65th Street, NYC



Così fan tutte

Composer: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto: Lorenzo da Ponte



Conductor: Nimrod David Pfeffer

Director: David Paul

Featuring Juilliard singers and the Juilliard Orchestra



Così fan tutte was the final of the three collaborations between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo da Ponte - the others being Le nozze di Figaro and Don Giovanni. The operas were composed between 1785 and 1790.



Tickets are $40 and will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Juilliard Box Office. Full-time students with valid ID may purchase tickets for $20, only at the Juilliard Box Office.



Saturday, February 8, 2020

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Friday, February 14, 2020

All performances at 7pm

Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Charles Engelhard Court



The Mother of Us All

Composer: Virgil Thomson

Libretto: Gertrude Stein



The Juilliard School in collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts and the New York Philharmonic

Conductor: Daniela Candillari

Director: Louisa Proske

Featuring Juilliard singers and musicians from the New York Philharmonic

Soprano Felicia Moore as Susan B. Anthony



Marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote, The Mother of Us All (1947) is a collaboration between the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the New York Philharmonic, and Juilliard. Composed by Virgil Thomson with a libretto by Gertrude Stein, The Mother of Us All embodies a range of contradictions that, since the opera's premiere at Columbia University in 1947, have only become deeper with time. The gaining of women's suffrage was a great victory, but it was also a gateway to broader struggles over civil rights for women, African-Americans, and other racial and sexual minorities. The fully staged production will be performed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's American Wing sculpture gallery, the Charles Engelhard Court.



Presented as part of Project 19, the New York Philharmonic's multi-season initiative marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment.



Tickets start at $105.



Monday, February 17, 2020, 7:30pm

Juilliard Singers and Juilliard415

Nicholas McGegan, Conductor

Alice Tully Hall



Rinaldo (concert version)

Composer: George Frideric Handel

Libretto: Giacomo Rossi (from a scenario provided by Aaron Hill)



Nicholas McGegan returns to conduct a concert version of Handel's Rinaldo, HWV 7, with Juilliard415 and singers from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall. Later in the spring, Rinaldo will be taken on tour to Germany's Göttingen Handel Festival, on Thursday, May 30, 2020, followed by a performance on June 2, 2020, at SPOT/De Oosterpoort in Groningen, Holland.



Tickets for the New York performance of Handel's Rinaldo (concert version) at $20 ($10 for full-time students with a valid ID) will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar.



Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 7:30pm

Friday, April 24, 2020, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 26, 2020, 2pm

Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater



La bohème

Composer: Giacomo Puccini

Libretto: Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa



Conductor: Keri-Lynn Wilson

Director: Stephen Wadsworth

Featuring Juilliard singers and the Juilliard Orchestra



La bohème, an opera in four acts by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini with a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, premiered at Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy, on February 1, 1896, conducted by Arturo Toscanini. The story is based on the novel Scènes de la vie de bohème by French writer Henri Murger.



Tickets are $40 and will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Juilliard Box Office. Full-time students with valid ID may purchase tickets for $20, only at the Juilliard Box Office.

Juilliard Vocal Performances

2019-20 Season

Juilliard Liederabend

Thursday, October 31, 2019; Thursday, November 21, 2019; Thursday, December 12, 2019; Wednesday, January 29, 2020; Thursday, April 2, 2020; and Thursday, April 23, 2020

All at 6pm in Juilliard's Paul Hall



Liederabend series showcases Juilliard singers in performances of song literature; singers are paired with students from Juilliard's collaborative piano department.



Free; tickets are required and will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Juilliard Box Office.



December 4, 2019 and March 25, 2020, 1pm, Alice Tully Hall

Juilliard's "Wednesdays at One"



Juilliard singers will be presented as part of Juilliard's "Wednesdays at One" series on December 4, 2019, and on March 25, 2020. The hour-long concerts in Alice Tully Hall are free; no tickets are required.



Juilliard Songfest

Brian Zeger, Curator and Piano

Thursday, December 5, 2019, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall



Featuring Juilliard singers and curated and performed by pianist Brian Zeger.



Tickets at $10 will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Alice Tully Hall Box Office.



Juilliard and New York Festival of Song

"Cubans in Paris"

Steven Blier, Artistic Director and Pianist

Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 7:30pm, Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater



In the 1930s, Cuba was in the grip of a particularly violent political regime. Many of Cuba's greatest musicians were forced to flee their homeland for Paris, where they found a special welcome. Soon Cuban music was taking the world by storm, and "Cubans in Paris" shows us why. The repertoire straddles the concert hall, the night club, and the theater with music by Ernesto Lecuona, Moisés Simons, and many others. The program will include excerpts from Simons' operetta Toi C'est Moi, the hit of the 1934 Paris season; art songs by Alejandro García Caturla; and an irresistible selection of mid-century Cuban popular song.



Tickets at $20 will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Juilliard Box Office. Full-time students with valid ID may purchase tickets for $10 at the Juilliard Box Office.



Vocal Arts Honors Recital

Thursday, March 19, 2020, 7:30pm, Alice Tully Hall



Juilliard's annual Vocal Arts Honors Recital takes place on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall. Singers are nominated by Juilliard's voice faculty and selected by a group of distinguished judges. This season's singers and pianists will be announced in December.



Free tickets will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Juilliard Box Office.



Alice Tully Vocal Arts Recital

Samantha Hankey, Mezzo-Soprano

Brian Zeger, Piano

Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 7:30pm in Alice Tully Hall



Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey is quickly establishing a name for herself both at home and abroad. In the 2019-20 season, Hankey joins the ensemble of the Bayerische Staatsoper Munich, where her numerous roles include Hänsel in Hänsel und Gretel, Dorabella in Così fan tutte, and Mercédès in Carmen. She will also return to the Metropolitan Opera as the Madrigal Singer in Manon Lescaut and makes her Dallas Opera debut as Second Lady in Die Zauberflöte.



Highlights of previous seasons include multiple appearances at the Metropolitan Opera in roles including Mlle Dangeville in Adriana Lecouvreur, Mercédès in Carmen, Countess Ceprano in Rigoletto, and Wellgunde in Der Ring; her Opernhaus Zürich debut as Cherubino in Le nozze di Figaro; Rosina in Il barbiere di Siviglia at Den Norske Opera Oslo; and Siébel in Faust at the Grand Théâtre de Genève. Hankey also took part in two significant workshops: Ricky Ian Gordon's Intimate Apparel, in association with the Metropolitan Opera and Lincoln Center Theater, and David Hertzberg's The Wake World, commissioned for Opera Philadelphia.



In 2018, Hankey won both first prize and the media prize at the inaugural Glyndebourne Cup, both second prize and the Birgit Nilsson prize at Operalia and in 2017, she was named a grand finals winner by the Metropolitan Opera National Council. She was also awarded a career grant from the Richard Tucker Foundation.



Hankey is a graduate of Juilliard and is a native of Marshfield, Mass.



Tickets at $20 will be available beginning September 19, 2019 at juilliard.edu/calendar or at the Alice Tully Hall Box Office. Full-time students with valid ID may purchase tickets for $10 at the Alice Tully Hall. About the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts at Juilliard

Brian Zeger, Artistic Director

One of America's most prestigious programs for educating singers, Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts offers young artists programs tailored to their talents and needs. From bachelor and master of music degrees to an advanced Artist Diploma in Opera Studies program, Juilliard provides frequent performance opportunities featuring singers in its own recital halls, on Lincoln Center's stages, and around New York City. Juilliard Opera has presented numerous premieres of new operas as well as works from the standard repertoire.



Juilliard graduates may be heard in opera houses and concert halls throughout the world; diverse alumni artists include well-known performers such as Leontyne Price, Renée Fleming, Risë Stevens, Tatiana Troyanos, Simon Estes, and Shirley Verrett. Recent alumni include Isabel Leonard, Susanna Phillips, Paul Appleby, Erin Morley, Sasha Cooke, and Julia Bullock.

Recognized as one of today's leading collaborative pianists, Brian Zeger has performed with many of the world's greatest singers in an extensive concert career that has taken him to the premiere concert halls throughout the United States and abroad. Recent recordings include Preludios - Spanish songs with Isabel Leonard, a recording of Strauss and Wagner lieder with Adrianne Pieczonka, Dear Theo: 3 Song Cycles by Ben Moore (Delos) with Paul Appleby, Susanna Phillips, and Brett Polegato, and All Who Wander, a recital disc with mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton.





