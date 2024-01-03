MOULIN ROUGE! Pop-Up and Karaoke Event Opens in Times Square

The pop up will be open through at least February 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Moulin Rouge!

A special Moulin Rouge!-themed pop-up has opened in Times Square! The event is now being hosted at Beast & Butterflies, the restaurant on the rooftop of the M Social Hotel. 

In addition to Broadway karaoke, each guest will receive a complimentary Moulin Rouge! The Musical–themed cocktail to go with their experience. Additional themed cocktails will be available on a special menu exclusively for the event.

The pop up will be open through at least February 2024, and you do not have to be a guest at the hotel to attend.

Each reservation is $50 per person, for an hour and a half. Groups of more than 10 people can book private events by emailing MillenniumNYC_Sales@highgate.com.

Learn more and book here.

About Moulin Rouge! the Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

“Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.




