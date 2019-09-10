MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Album Debuts at #1 on Billboard Charts

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Grammy- nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, debuted #1 on Billboard's Cast Albums Chart. Click here to see the chart.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording was released August 30, 2019 and is now available at all digital and streaming providers by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Click here to listen to the album.

A physical edition of the album will be made available on October 25, 2019.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to rave reviews on July 25, 2019 and is now playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre (previews began June 28).

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by Grammy- nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is led by Karen Olivo (Tony Award for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





