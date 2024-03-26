MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Understudies to Go On for Radcliffe & Groff in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff will be out of the show for select dates in April, giving audience members the chance to see the show's understudies step into the roles of Charley Kringas and Franklin Shepard.

Daniel Radcliffe will be out the show on April 2 and 3rd, and Koray Tarhan will go on as Charley Kringas.

Corey Mach will go on for Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard for the April 16 7pm performance and April 17 1pm performance. Evan Alexander Smith will go on as Franklin for the April 17 7pm performance.

Directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.



MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn. The production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.



Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory – a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.



MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG also features choreography by Tim Jackson, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick, scenery and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, music supervision by Catherine Jayes, music direction by Joel Fram, associate music supervision by Alvin Hough, Jr., and music coordination by Kristy Norter. Merrily We Roll Along was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince and originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy