Listen to Taylor Trensch, Sarah Stiles, Marc Kudisch and More in Episode 2 of BLEEDING LOVE

Just as BLEEDING LOVE takes place in a world where people are locked in because it's too dangerous to go outside, this podcast was recorded by actors in their apartments, in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside.

With book by Jason Schafer, music by Arthur LaFrentz Bacon, and lyrics by Harris Doran, BLEEDING LOVE takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a starry-eyed teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the rebel punk next door.

A demented and heart-stirring musical fairytale, made for the times we live in, based on a story by Jason Schafer, suggested by Oscar Wilde's "The Nightingale and the Rose."

Bleeding Love stars Annie Golden, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Marc Kudisch, Sarah Stiles, Taylor Trensch and Tony Vincent.

Directed and edited by Harris Doran, produced by The Broadway Podcast Network, Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales, in association with Kent Nicholson, Katie Rosin and Steve Saporito.

Vocals recorded at Avatar Studios, NYC, and the actors’ apartments during self isolation

